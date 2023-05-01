Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Hold Hands During Shopping Trip in Beverly Hills With Her Child Emme
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez made sure they got in quality family time over the weekend.
The Hollywood power couple looked cozy as they were spotted holding hands while running errands with the "On The Floor" singer's child Emme on Saturday, April 29, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Lopez wore a pair of high-waisted jeans with a black lace corset and a plaid blazer, while her husband took a more casual approach, rocking a dark gray blazer over a black button down as they made their way through a parking lot. The 15-year-old appeared locked into their iPhone while donning a pair of jeans and a green long sleeve T-shirt.
The outing comes as rumors have swirled about a feud brewing between the Hustlers actress and Affleck's former wife, Jennifer Garner, after a recent comment she made about keeping her family out of the press.
"It's Jennifer's way of saying Ben looks miserable and all his appearances in public are lame. How could J.Lo not take it personally?" an insider explained of the New York native's reaction to the 13 Going On 30 star's comments, noting it was "a real F-you as far as J Lo sees it."
"Part of her wants to fire back and tell Jennifer off, but she's smart enough not to make too much of a scene publicly. So it'll be up to Ben to play referee," the source went on to say. "It's Ben's worst nightmare. It's just a matter of time before those two women butt heads."
Garner — who shares children Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and 10-year-old Samuel with Affleck — admitted during a recent interview that she's not very fond of any of her loved ones being splashed all over the internet — regardless if it's positive or negative news.
"I really work hard not to see either of us in the press," the Juno star dished. "It doesn't make me feel good, even if it's something nice about one of us. I don't need to see anyone in my family made into a meme. Although, I'm sure he's quite meme-worthy, yes!"
Daily Mail obtained the photos of Lopez and Affleck in Beverly Hills.