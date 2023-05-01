Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Hold Hands During Shopping Trip in Beverly Hills With Her Child Emme

"It's Jennifer's way of saying Ben looks miserable and all his appearances in public are lame. How could J.Lo not take it personally?" an insider explained of the New York native's reaction to the 13 Going On 30 star's comments, noting it was "a real F-you as far as J Lo sees it."

"Part of her wants to fire back and tell Jennifer off, but she's smart enough not to make too much of a scene publicly. So it'll be up to Ben to play referee," the source went on to say. "It's Ben's worst nightmare. It's just a matter of time before those two women butt heads."