Jennifer Lopez's Mom 'Prayed for 20 Years' That Her Daughter & Ben Affleck Would Get Back Together

“I knew that you would always get back together because I prayed for 20 years,” the proud mama confessed over Lopez's romance with the Argo actor. The "On The Floor" singer seemed to laugh at Rodríguez's comment, adding a sarcastic, "OK" — as if she didn't totally believe her admission.

The pair, who wed in 2022, first became engaged in the early 2000s but called it quits in 2004. However, they got back together in 2021.

Lopez's morning show appearance comes as she has been promoting her new album, "This Is Me ... Now," which was inspired by her and Affleck's rekindled relationship.