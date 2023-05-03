Jennifer Lopez's Mom 'Prayed for 20 Years' That Her Daughter & Ben Affleck Would Get Back Together
Jennifer Lopez's mom is a die-hard Bennifer shipper!
When the superstar made an appearance on the Wednesday, May 3, episode of Today, her mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, joined her daughter, but she could not help but first gush over son-in-law Ben Affleck.
“I knew that you would always get back together because I prayed for 20 years,” the proud mama confessed over Lopez's romance with the Argo actor. The "On The Floor" singer seemed to laugh at Rodríguez's comment, adding a sarcastic, "OK" — as if she didn't totally believe her admission.
The pair, who wed in 2022, first became engaged in the early 2000s but called it quits in 2004. However, they got back together in 2021.
Lopez's morning show appearance comes as she has been promoting her new album, "This Is Me ... Now," which was inspired by her and Affleck's rekindled relationship.
“I went on an incredible journey through my life for past 20 years, and I think I’ve grown a lot. The album is really about capturing those moments in time. Falling in love and having that moment, then 20 years later trying to capture what this moment was, which was a very different thing,” she told host Hoda Kotb.
When asked if being in love with the Boston native — whom she wed twice last summer — was better the second time, she explained, "I think when you have life experience behind you, you realize what’s really important. I love what I do. I have always said that, but since I had kids, that changed for me."
"Now, having a family in this way and being married, you start rejiggering everything," the Hustlers star noted. "What is really important? How much do I want to work? You start realizing what I want to do with my life."
Lopez also made sure to mention what a spectacular stepdad Affleck is to her twins Emme and Max — whose father is her ex-husband Marc Anthony.
"He’s a wonderful, wonderful father and father figure to them," the newlywed said adoringly. "He has his own three beautiful children and then there’s us and he’s fantastic. He really steps up to the challenge of what that is and what that means and they love him. They love him. They appreciate him and so do I."