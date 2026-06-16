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Jenny McCarthy Gives Candid Update Amid Nightmare Health Issues: 'My Mold Detox Is Not Working'

Jenny McCarthy
Source: MEGA,@Jenny McCarthy/instagram

Jenny McCarthy gave a candid health update.

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June 16 2026, Published 1:25 p.m. ET

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Jenny McCarthy spoke out about next steps following her battle with severe mold toxicity and mycotoxin poisoning last year.

"I'm about to embark on a new adventure," she said. "As you guys know, I've talked about my mold toxicity, but beyond mold, my aluminum is off the chart. My arsenic is off the chart, and my mold detox is not working."

McCarthy revealed in March that the "living h---" had begun with an infected root canal, which created "three of these little toxic pools hiding underneath my wisdom teeth," she told US Weekly.

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A Vicious Cycle

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Source: @JennyMcCarthy/Instagram

Jenny McCarthy made a video update on her health struggles.

From there, McCarthy explained that she entered a vicious cycle of infections in her eyes, jaw, mouth and even breast implants. Finally, her doctor tested her for mold.

"The reason why you’re having constant infections, your body won’t heal, you’re oozing things, is because you have mold. You have mycotoxin poisoning," her doctor told her.

"Mold releases this toxin in the dust particles and what happens is most people … with good immune systems can handle it," McCarthy added. "People with weaker immune systems, people with leaky gut, candida, things I am already fighting [can’t]."

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Jenny McCarthy
Source: @Jenny McCarthy/instagram

Jenny McCarthy explained that she was 'embarking on a new journey.'

For months, McCarthy has undergone various treatments and mold protocol to combat the toxins that have infiltrated her body. Thus far, she says, nothing has worked.

But the Masked Singer judge announced on June 15 that she would be beginning therapeutic plasma exchange treatment with MD Lifespan.

"This is a major, amazing modality that basically removes the plasma out of my system and replaces it with a special solution," she said in a candid Instagram post. "And it's an ongoing treatment."

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Jenny McCarthy
Source: MEGA

Jenny McCarthy promised to bring her followers with her on the journey.

McCarthy promised to bring her two million followers with her during her new, optimistic treatment plan and encouraged them to tune in on her YouTube channel.

"I'm going to bring you guys along with me," she said. "Why? Because maybe you can see if it's right for you. This is not for everybody; this is for people who are hard to crack."

"Nuts that are hard to crack and heal like myself, who have tried so many things, who've done almost, they feel, everything to fix themselves and nothing is working," she concluded.

What Is Therapeutic Plasma Exchange?

Jenny McCarthy
Source: MEGA

Jenny McCarthy will undergo therapeutic plasma exchange treatment.

According to UT Southwestern Medical Center, McCarthy's new treatment involves removing and replacing blood plasma to treat hard-to-infiltrate diseases.

Medical professionals infiltrate the bloodstream through a needle or a central line catheter. The process typically takes multiple procedures as the infected plasma is swapped out for a healthier alternative.

However, just one procedure is capable of removing between 65 and 70 percent of disease-causing proteins.

"I’m praying and hopeful this will help me and maybe many of you," McCarthy wrote. "Here we go!"

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