Jenny McCarthy Gives Candid Update Amid Nightmare Health Issues: 'My Mold Detox Is Not Working'

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Jenny McCarthy spoke out about next steps following her battle with severe mold toxicity and mycotoxin poisoning last year. "I'm about to embark on a new adventure," she said. "As you guys know, I've talked about my mold toxicity, but beyond mold, my aluminum is off the chart. My arsenic is off the chart, and my mold detox is not working." McCarthy revealed in March that the "living h---" had begun with an infected root canal, which created "three of these little toxic pools hiding underneath my wisdom teeth," she told US Weekly.

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A Vicious Cycle

View this post on Instagram Source: @JennyMcCarthy/Instagram Jenny McCarthy made a video update on her health struggles.

From there, McCarthy explained that she entered a vicious cycle of infections in her eyes, jaw, mouth and even breast implants. Finally, her doctor tested her for mold. "The reason why you’re having constant infections, your body won’t heal, you’re oozing things, is because you have mold. You have mycotoxin poisoning," her doctor told her. "Mold releases this toxin in the dust particles and what happens is most people … with good immune systems can handle it," McCarthy added. "People with weaker immune systems, people with leaky gut, candida, things I am already fighting [can’t]."

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Source: @Jenny McCarthy/instagram Jenny McCarthy explained that she was 'embarking on a new journey.'

For months, McCarthy has undergone various treatments and mold protocol to combat the toxins that have infiltrated her body. Thus far, she says, nothing has worked. But the Masked Singer judge announced on June 15 that she would be beginning therapeutic plasma exchange treatment with MD Lifespan. "This is a major, amazing modality that basically removes the plasma out of my system and replaces it with a special solution," she said in a candid Instagram post. "And it's an ongoing treatment."

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Source: MEGA Jenny McCarthy promised to bring her followers with her on the journey.

McCarthy promised to bring her two million followers with her during her new, optimistic treatment plan and encouraged them to tune in on her YouTube channel. "I'm going to bring you guys along with me," she said. "Why? Because maybe you can see if it's right for you. This is not for everybody; this is for people who are hard to crack." "Nuts that are hard to crack and heal like myself, who have tried so many things, who've done almost, they feel, everything to fix themselves and nothing is working," she concluded.

What Is Therapeutic Plasma Exchange?

Source: MEGA Jenny McCarthy will undergo therapeutic plasma exchange treatment.