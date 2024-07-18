OK Magazine
Jenny McCarthy Recalls Leaving 'The View' Staff 'Horrified' When She Got Her Period Mid-Interview

Jul. 18 2024, Published 2:08 p.m. ET

TMI?

On the Tuesday, July 16, episode of Kelly Ripa’s “Let’s Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa” podcast, Jenny McCarthy recalled the shocking moment she got her period in the middle of an on-air interview for The View.

“I’m on the blue couch, you know the half-moon couch that they have all the guests sit [on],” the blonde beauty — who co-hosted the talk show from 2013-2014 — explained.

“All of a sudden, my eyes go wide because I just feel like this rush of a period. And when [you’re] in your 40s, when you’re perimenopausal, you bleed out. You basically hemorrhage, you know, your uterus falls out,” the 51-year-old shared. “I’m sorry. But it does.”

The former Playboy playmate recounted how she was crossing her legs “harder” so viewers were not able to see the blood because she was “wearing a freaking dress.”

After the interview ended earlier than anticipated, everyone got up from the couch, however, McCarthy — who tied the knot with husband Donnie Wahlberg in 2014 — stayed still.

The John Tucker Must Die alum said they called over the crew to give them the scoop.

“Someone came over and I explained to them, and they’re like, ‘It’s gonna be fine. Just get up and run,'” McCarthy shared.

The Scary Movie 3 star then noted how she told the staffer, “You don’t understand perimenopausal periods. This is going to be a disaster. You have to push me out with the couch!”

McCarthy recounted how she made a run for it and the entire cast and crew got a look at the blood all over her dress. “They were all horrified,” she said.

MORE ON:
Jenny McCarthy
Ripa replied, “Talk about a scary movie. You’ve been through the craziest s---.”

McCarthy only spent one year on the show’s panel and was originally brought on for her pop culture prowess, however, the producers apparently wanted her to be more Republican when it came to political conversations.

The actress ended up leaving the show the same year she and Wahlberg tied the knot.

As OK! previously reported, the couple met on an episode of Watch What Happens Live in 2012.

Back in April, while on the The Kelly Clarkson Show, McCarthy told host Kelly Clarkson she had been having a tough time dating before meeting the brother of Mark Wahlberg.

McCarthy admitted to having "a slew of uncomfortable and not healthy relationships," which made her "reset" her love life at the time.

"I’m like, ‘I’m really going to let the universe know I am shutting this down,’" she recalled.

"So, I stayed away from any blind dates or any dating, and I really focused on me because I’m like, ‘If I can upgrade me, then I’m going to upgrade the people I surround myself with and who I bring into my life.’ And I told God, I was like, ‘Listen, don’t bring me [a] half-baked guy,’" McCarthy continued.

Before she met her match, McCarthy confessed she often would lower her standards for men, however, she decided she needed a partner "to meet me where I’m at."

She noted how she "really wasn’t looking for anyone in particular" when Wahlberg came along.

