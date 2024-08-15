Joe Rogan and Dennis Quaid Claim Hollywood 'Blackballs' Conservatives

On a recent episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," Rogan and Quaid delved into the topic of Hollywood's treatment of conservatives and "cancel culture" as a whole.

Quaid, who plays Ronald Reagan in the upcoming movie Reagan, revealed people tried to "cancel" him while working on the film.

Rogan expressed his frustration with the industry, highlighting how individuals often choose to remain silent about their political beliefs out of fear of repercussions. He criticized Hollywood for its "lack of diverse opinions," stating that speaking out could result in being "blackballed."