Joe Rogan and Dennis Quaid Claim Hollywood 'Blackballs' Conservatives

Joe Rogan and Dennis Quaid discussed 'cancel culture' in Hollywood.

Aug. 15 2024, Updated 3:36 p.m. ET

Joe Rogan referred to Hollywood as a community that "blackballs" conservatives while speaking to actor Dennis Quaid.

Dennis Quaid, who plays Ronald Reagan in an upcoming movie, revealed that he faced 'attempts to cancel' him while working on the film.

On a recent episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," Rogan and Quaid delved into the topic of Hollywood's treatment of conservatives and "cancel culture" as a whole.

Quaid, who plays Ronald Reagan in the upcoming movie Reagan, revealed people tried to "cancel" him while working on the film.

Rogan expressed his frustration with the industry, highlighting how individuals often choose to remain silent about their political beliefs out of fear of repercussions. He criticized Hollywood for its "lack of diverse opinions," stating that speaking out could result in being "blackballed."

Quaid did not shy away from criticizing the "cancel culture media."

He also pushed back against the claim that the 2020 Covid PSA he did with Dr. Anthony Fauci was an endorsement of Donald Trump.

Quaid denounced these claims as "fake news" and expressed his displeasure with being mischaracterized by the media.

"It is being used by the cancel culture media that I was doing a campaign ad and endorsement of Donald Trump, and that I was paid handsomely for this by diverted CDC funds," Quaid said.

Quaid previously endorsed Trump in an interview with Piers Morgan, referring to him as "my a------."

He highlighted the biases within the industry, claiming that certain beliefs are favored over others. Quaid's stance echoes sentiments shared by other conservative figures in Hollywood, such as James Woods, who has faced similar challenges due to their political views, and Kid Rock, who has frequently performed at a number of Trump rallies and events over the years.

Quaid and Rogan also discussed how "ideology" has taken over the tech market as the actor responded to Facebook admitting a “mistake” in censoring ads for his new film.

“They said it was a mistake. They said it was their automatic systems that had detected it,” Quaid shared after noting Facebook said some ads could have sway over the election.

“Oh, how convenient,” Rogan replied.

“I don’t know what those automatic systems are, but there was a mistake in that,” Quaid told the host.

Facebook released a statement after Quaid commented on their systems, clarifying, "This happened because our automated systems mistakenly determined that content about President Reagan required prior authorization in accordance with our policies for ads about Social Issues, Elections or Politics. This was a mistake and the restriction on the ads has been lifted."

