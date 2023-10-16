'Wiping My Tears': Jenny McCarthy Pens Emotional Tribute After Death of 'Mentor' Suzanne Somers

"Wiping my tears and watching the amazing @suzannesomers join me on my sketch show (which she also sang the theme song to my show)," McCarthy penned alongside a clip of the two starring in the MTV comedy series in 1997.

"As a little girl watching Three's Company, I was mesmerized by Suzanne. She was so incredibly beautiful and wasn't afraid to act goofy. She was lovable and fearless. I admired her so much. Thanks for making the world a better place. RIP my friend. 😢🙏🏻❤️," the former co-host of The View gushed.