'Wiping My Tears': Jenny McCarthy Pens Emotional Tribute After Death of 'Mentor' Suzanne Somers
Jenny McCarthy is giving Suzanne Somers an emotional send-off.
Following the Three's Company star's passing at age 76 on Sunday, October 15, The Masked Singer judge, 50, took to Instagram to express how much Somers meant to her and how she inspired her career.
"Wiping my tears and watching the amazing @suzannesomers join me on my sketch show (which she also sang the theme song to my show)," McCarthy penned alongside a clip of the two starring in the MTV comedy series in 1997.
"As a little girl watching Three's Company, I was mesmerized by Suzanne. She was so incredibly beautiful and wasn't afraid to act goofy. She was lovable and fearless. I admired her so much. Thanks for making the world a better place. RIP my friend. 😢🙏🏻❤️," the former co-host of The View gushed.
McCarthy continued to express her admiration for the comedy legend in a second post, writing, "I lost a friend today. @suzannesomers was not only a dear friend but also was a true pioneer in business and in women's health. She taught me so much and I will forever be grateful for her kindness, her mentoring and her sense of humor that touched so many of us. We will miss you. ❤️😢 RIP."
As OK! previously reported, Somers tragically lost her battle with cancer one day before her 77th birthday. "Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years," the Step by Step star's longtime publicist R. Couri Hay said in a statement.
"Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family," the spokesperson stated, adding her loved ones were originally planning a birthday celebration for Somers on Monday.
"Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly. A private family burial will take place this week, with a memorial to follow next month," he noted.
The funny lady was open about her years-long battle with cancer but clarified that it did not hold her back from enjoying life. "I have been living with cancer since my 20's. And every time that little f----- pops up, I continue to bat it back. I do my best not to let this insidious disease control me," she said in an interview prior to her death.
"It's a recurrence of my b----- cancer. Like any cancer patient, when you get that's dreaded, 'It's back' you get a pit in your stomach. Then I put on my battle gear and go to war. This is familiar battleground for me and I'm very tough," Somers added.