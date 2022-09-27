Holly Madison Reveals Hugh Hefner Used Baby Oil During Sex Despite Her Refusal: 'So Foul & So Nonconsensual'

The Girls Next Door alum explained that she refused to continue using it, "but then other people would tell me that he would — in the bedroom — put it on his hand and then put it on me when my back was turned and I didn’t know he was doing it." She called his actions "so foul and so nonconsensual and so gross."

As OK! has reported, Madison previously revealed that while being intimate with Hefner, other Playmates were asked to be in the room. "I can’t explain to you how embarrassing the whole routine was," she recalled. "You’re literally sitting there naked having sex in front of a group of people."