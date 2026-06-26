Jenny Mollen Reveals 'Harrowing' Experience With GLP-1 Weight-Loss Drug That Left Estranged Husband Jason Biggs in State of Panic

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Frightening Health Emergency at Home

Source: MEGA She was microdosing GLP-1 and experienced severe bleeding at home.

The 47-year-old revealed that she was microdosing GLP-1 medications and taking other peptides when the incident occurred in June 2025. Mollen speculated that the combination affected her hormonal balance. “Suddenly I was, like, hemorrhaging. It was, like, blood clots the size of dinosaur eggs. It was so scary,” she recounted, providing a vivid description of her alarming situation. As Mollen rushed to the bathroom, she heard a disturbing noise and encountered a shocking sight. “I hear this plop and just blood everywhere,” she explained. Alarmed, she called for Biggs to help her.

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Jason Biggs Reaction to the Medical Crisis

Source: MEGA Jason Biggs reacted in panic during the ordeal.

When Biggs arrived, his reaction mirrored the horror of the situation. “He started screaming like it’s a horror movie,” Mollen shared, highlighting the panic that engulfed their home. Despite the gruesome scene, Mollen initially chose to remain at home rather than seek immediate medical assistance. However, her condition deteriorated, prompting her to express concern to Biggs. “I think I’m losing too much blood,” she told him, but he dismissed her worries, assuring her that she was fine.

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Hospitalization Followed Multiple Fainting Episodes

Source: MEGA Jason Biggs rushed her to the hospital after fainting.

Mollen later experienced a vasovagal reaction and fainted. “I passed out on the floor,” she said, describing how she called out to Biggs for help. This prompted him to take action and insist that she get up for a trip to the hospital. “I’m laid on the bathroom floor. Jason’s like, ‘Jenny, you have to get up. You have to let me take you to the car,’” she recalled. The couple hesitated to call an ambulance, wanting to avoid waking their children. Ultimately, Biggs made the decision to call for help after Mollen fainted a second time. After being transported to the hospital, Mollen and Biggs returned home the following morning, just in time to send their son off to camp. “That night was harrowing,” she reiterated, encapsulating the chaos of the experience.

Her Story Raises Questions About Weight-Loss Drugs

Source: MEGA Jenny Mollen linked the incident to her use of GLP-1 medications.