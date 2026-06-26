Jenny Mollen Reveals 'Harrowing' Experience With GLP-1 Weight-Loss Drug That Left Estranged Husband Jason Biggs in State of Panic
June 26 2026, Published 10:32 a.m. ET
Jenny Mollen recently opened up about a shocking incident involving a GLP-1 weight loss drug during an appearance on the "Let’s Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa" podcast.
The actress described her experience as “harrowing,” leaving her estranged husband, Jason Biggs, in a state of panic.
Frightening Health Emergency at Home
The 47-year-old revealed that she was microdosing GLP-1 medications and taking other peptides when the incident occurred in June 2025. Mollen speculated that the combination affected her hormonal balance.
“Suddenly I was, like, hemorrhaging. It was, like, blood clots the size of dinosaur eggs. It was so scary,” she recounted, providing a vivid description of her alarming situation.
As Mollen rushed to the bathroom, she heard a disturbing noise and encountered a shocking sight. “I hear this plop and just blood everywhere,” she explained. Alarmed, she called for Biggs to help her.
Jason Biggs Reaction to the Medical Crisis
When Biggs arrived, his reaction mirrored the horror of the situation. “He started screaming like it’s a horror movie,” Mollen shared, highlighting the panic that engulfed their home.
Despite the gruesome scene, Mollen initially chose to remain at home rather than seek immediate medical assistance.
However, her condition deteriorated, prompting her to express concern to Biggs. “I think I’m losing too much blood,” she told him, but he dismissed her worries, assuring her that she was fine.
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Hospitalization Followed Multiple Fainting Episodes
Mollen later experienced a vasovagal reaction and fainted. “I passed out on the floor,” she said, describing how she called out to Biggs for help. This prompted him to take action and insist that she get up for a trip to the hospital.
“I’m laid on the bathroom floor. Jason’s like, ‘Jenny, you have to get up. You have to let me take you to the car,’” she recalled. The couple hesitated to call an ambulance, wanting to avoid waking their children. Ultimately, Biggs made the decision to call for help after Mollen fainted a second time.
After being transported to the hospital, Mollen and Biggs returned home the following morning, just in time to send their son off to camp. “That night was harrowing,” she reiterated, encapsulating the chaos of the experience.
Her Story Raises Questions About Weight-Loss Drugs
Mollen explained that she took Tirzepatide, a drug designed to manage weight loss and insulin levels, due to her hyperthyroid and autoimmune conditions. “I think it was messing with my hormones a little bit,” she noted.
This dramatic incident raises questions about the safety of weight loss drugs. Mollen’s experience serves as a cautionary tale for those considering similar treatments.