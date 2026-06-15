Celebrities Reveal Their Shocking GLP-1 Horror Stories: From Mayim Bialik to Sharon Osbourne and More

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Amy Schumer

Source: MEGA Amy Schumer said the effects of the GLP-1 medications were 'not livable.'

Amy Schumer's weight-loss journey also came with significant challenges. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the comedian revealed she stopped using Ozempic due to its negative side effects, which she described as "not livable." "Like a year ago, I tried it. I was one of those people that felt so sick and couldn't play with my son," she shared. "I was so skinny and he's throwing a ball at me and [I couldn't]." Schumer admitted she "immediately invested because [she] knew everyone was going to try it." "Everyone has been lying, saying, 'Oh smaller portions.' Like shut the f--- up. You are on Ozempic or one of those things or you got work done. Just stop," she continued. "Be real with the people. When I got lipo, I said I got lipo."

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Emily Simpson

Source: MEGA Emily Simpson also underwent plastic surgery.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson shared her honest experience with GLP-1 medications amid her health transformation. "I didn't like the way it made me feel lethargic and it made me just not have a lot of energy, which was hard with three little kids," she admitted on "Jeff Lewis Live" in June 2023. "But it does make you feel full and it does make you, for me, it was like a refresh." She lost about five to seven pounds at the time.

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Kris Jenner

Source: MEGA Kris Jenner has had at least two facelifts in her lifetime.

Even Kris Jenner tried to keep up with the GLP-1 trend. On the May 5 episode of the "SheMD" podcast, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum confirmed she did try a GLP-1 weight-loss medication but eventually stopped using it. "We tried it once when no one knew what it was and it made me really sick," she revealed, adding she contacted her personal physician, Dr. Thais Aliabadi, to share her experience. "I called her up one day, and I go, 'I can't work anymore. I can't, I'm so sick. I can't like — nauseous.' And so she goes, 'Okay, okay, let's try something else.'" The momager then tried a combination of unspecified peptide injections and supplements, which she said was a "game changer."

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Macy Gray

Source: MEGA Macy Gray was reportedly hospitalized due to the side effects.

In an episode of MTV's The Surreal Life, Macy Gray offered an unfiltered look at her experience using Ozempic to shed pounds. "Quietly, I'm kind of a vain person. I've gained a lot of weight over the past couple years, and this is right about the time when everybody starts talking about this Ozempic," she explained. "So, I thought, okay, I'm not taking [the weight] off the right way, let me see if I can get one of these Ozempic. I was actually trying to take it off [the weight] before the show because I didn't want to be super fat on TV, but here we are."

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Mayim Bialik

Source: MEGA Mayim Bialik penned a piece published in The Free Press.

Mayim Bialik reflected on her "nightmare" experience on a GLP-1 medication in a piece published in The Free Press on June 5. According to the Big Bang Theory alum, three doctors suggested she try a GLP-1 due to its reported ability to curb the systemic inflammation linked to autoimmune conditions. "I was exhausted from being sick, from the endless parade of specialists, from the diets, the protocols, and the promises. Maybe this could be the magic cure," she wrote. After taking one shot of the lowest dose of a synthetic GLP-1, she reportedly had an "explosive, uncontrollable diarrhea." Bialik detailed, "Sulfur burps so violent they left me afraid to open my mouth in public. Sneezing attacks every time I tried to eat or drink — which apparently has a name, snatiation. Cramping. Bloating. Full-body aching, as though I had the flu. And an inability to keep down even small sips of water without sprinting to the bathroom with yet more explosive diarrhea. More than three times, I didn't make it." She also reportedly experienced what she described as something "closer to an allergic reaction." Her symptoms became so severe that a nurse was called to her home to administer IV fluids. "Extreme side effects, they told me, were not unusual. I couldn't wrap my head around that — and seeing a gastroenterologist at this stage was deemed overly conservative. How could a reaction even half as severe as mine be considered normal?" she asked.

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Remi Bader

Source: MEGA Remi Bader said her doctors told her she 'needed' the medication.

Because Remi Bader was pre-diabetic and insulin-resistant, her doctors prescribed Ozempic as they believed it was medically necessary. "A few months later I went off it and got into the bad binging," she revealed during an appearance on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast. "I saw a doctor and they were like, it's 100 percent because I went on Ozempic. It was making me think I wasn't hungry for so long, I lost some weight. I didn't wanna be obsessed with being on it long term. I was like, I bet the second I got off I'm gonna get starving again. I did, and my binging got so much worse. So then I kind of blamed Ozempic. [I] gained double the weight back."

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Sharon Osbourne

Source: MEGA Ozzy Osbourne reportedly expressed concern over Sharon Osbourne's dramatic weight-loss.

Sharon Osbourne lost 42 pounds after taking Ozempic, but the drug was not without side effects. "At first, I mean, you feel nauseous," she told Piers Morgan in 2023. "You don't throw up physically, but you've got that feeling. It was about two, or three weeks where I felt nauseous the whole time. You get very thirsty and you don't want to eat." She continued, "That's why I keep saying you've got to keep this stuff away from younger people because they will go berserk on it, and it's not right." At the time, Osbourne confirmed she was no longer using the drug, adding she "didn't actually want to go this thin, but it just happened."

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Stephen Fry

Source: MEGA Stephen Fry said the first week of being on Ozempic gave him 'astonishing' results.