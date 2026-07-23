Jenny Mollen Confesses She's 'Massively Depressed' Despite Joyfully Frolicking in Flowy Dress After Jason Biggs Split: 'What Surviving Looks Like'
July 23 2026, Updated 1:17 p.m. ET
Jenny Mollen confessed she is "massively depressed" while frolicking in a grassy yard amid her tough split from estranged husband Jason Biggs.
The actress and writer uploaded a video of herself running around barefoot in a flowy dress with a smile on her face in a Wednesday, July 22, Instagram post.
Mollen, 47, had her blonde hair down in a tousled style and wore black sunglasses while appearing to be having a fabulous time despite her dark caption.
"So we are clear, I am massively depressed," she wrote under the video. "This is just what surviving looks like."
The post also included several photos of a carefree Mollen posing on top of a brown fence, overlooking a horse track and spinning about as the wind whipped through her hair.
She even galloped around the yard, pretending to ride a horse while the person behind the camera gave her playful directions.
The song "Help, I'm Alive" by the band Metric played in the background.
How Did Fans React?
Commenters expressed both amusement and concern at the Girls actresses' candid, if not slightly confusing, social media upload.
"You got this, sister," one person wrote.
"I support traipsing around in the grass in a beautiful dress," another chimed in.
"You’ve got this," a third commented. "No one knows what depression looks like. Hang in there, mama."
"Totally understand this post so hard," someone else added, while a fifth noted, "Yes. Depression 101. You’re doing it right."
- Jenny Mollen Reveals Relationship With Jason Biggs Is 'Still Romantic' Despite Split: 'It's Really Bizarre'
- Jenny Mollen Reflects on 'Intense Sense of Disappointment and Loneliness' in Heartbreaking Essay After Shocking Split From Jason Biggs
- Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen's Split Was Long Overdue as Actor 'Caused a Wedge' in Their 18-Year Marriage, Claim Insiders
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When Did Jenny Mollen Split From Jason Biggs?
Mollen and Biggs, 48, parted ways after 18 years of marriage in May. The couple, who share two children, remain on "excellent terms" amid their "amicable" split, People reported.
However, insiders revealed the breakup had been coming for "a while," with Biggs' "stress" driving a "wedge" between the couple.
"Jason has had more stress in his life than Jenny lately and I think that’s definitely caused a bit of a wedge," the source told Daily Mail.
Sources also suggested his dramatic weight loss could have contributed to their split.
"Jason definitely has changed since his weight-loss transformation," they said. "He lost a lot of weight and it definitely helped boost his ego."
An 'Intense Sense of Disappointment'
Shortly after announcing their breakup, Mollen reflected on an "intense sense of disappointment and loneliness" in an essay posted to her The Best Friend Experience Substack.
"When you’re young and ambitious, or maybe just middle-aged with ADHD, it feels impossible to appreciate anything while you’re in it," she wrote. "The highest highs of my life have all hit like pennies disappearing into a bottomless well."
"Hoping that the next thing would finally be the one that cured me," she added. "The one that made me feel worthy and validated in a way that has always evaded me."