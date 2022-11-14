'Jeopardy' Fans Slam 'Tasteless' Question With A Creepy Reference To Brian Laundrie

I’ll take How To Anger Jeopardy Fans for $500, Mayim!

Long-running trivia show Jeopardy found itself in just that over the weekend, sparking backlash among viewers after airing a question some have slammed as “tasteless.”

During an episode of Celebrity Jeopardy on Sunday, November 13, the series’ high-profile players, John Michael Higgins, Wil Wheaton, and Joel Kim Booster, were presented with a category entitled “The A-List,” in which all the answers began with the letter A. Though seemingly innocuous, one question in the category spurred controversy for featuring a strange callback to the killing of Gabby Petito.