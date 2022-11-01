Fashion Faux Pas! 'Jeopardy!' Fans Poke Fun At Ken Jennings' Outfit
Though Jeopardy! fans were happy to see Ken Jennings take over the game show as one of two cohosts, they couldn't help but laugh at the trivia fiend when he showed off one of the outfits he was going to wear on a new episode for Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions.
The social media video, which was posted on the show's official account, seems to have been recorded in his dressing room, where he stood in his more casual day-to-day look of a pink short-sleeve button-up shirt and dark pants.
"Hey Jeopardy! fans. Suit up with me for the TOC," he says to the camera before he reappears in his signature suit and tie. "Let’s go to work."
While he looked suave in the suit, some fans left a few not-so nice remarks in the comments section regarding his first look. "Give Ken an iron," one social media user quipped, while another wrote, "Lets get that pink shirt a steam!"
"Guess he doesn't iron when it's casual," a third fan added.
However, other Jeopardy! viewers showered Jennings, 48, with praise. "Looking mighty dapper!!" one viewer declared, while another said, "You always look sharp!"
KEN JENNINGS ADMITS HE'S 'BOWLED OVER' BY 'JEOPARDY!' COHOST MAYIM BIALIK'S 'SHEER FORCE OF PERSONALITY'
"You can wear whatever you want just keep hosting," another commented. "Please please please."
As OK! previously reported, a slew of fans expressed disappointment when it was announced earlier this year that Jennings would be sharing the hosting gig with Mayim Bialik. Plus, an insider claimed the actress, 46, was also ruffling feathers on set.
"Mayim’s getting the job done, but she isn’t fitting into the culture and insists on doing a lot of things her own way," the source dished. "But people don’t think Mayim cuts the right figure on set, even when it comes to her fashion sense. She insists on choosing her own outfits, which has led to a lot of eye-rolling."
Despite the drama, ABC moved ahead with the cohosting plan.
"In Mayim and Ken, we have two outstanding hosts at the beginning of their Jeopardy! hosting careers who connect with their own unique fanbases, new fans, and the traditional Jeopardy! viewer," executive producer Michael Davies stated at the time. "We know you value consistency, so we will not flip flop the hosts constantly and will keep you informed about the hosting schedule."