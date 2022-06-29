"Visitation will be non-contact only," the document stated. "Physical contact of any kind, to include an embrace at the beginning or the conclusion of the visit, will not be permitted. Plexiglas barriers between inmate and visitors will be utilized to prevent contact."

FCI Seagoville also bans inmates and visitors from taking pictures together due to COVID-19 social distancing procedures in place. As OK! previously reported, early on in the pandemic, 3 out of every 4 people in the prison's population tested positive for the coronavirus.