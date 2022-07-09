Inside Josh Duggar's Sentencing Appeal: Why A Legal Expert Claims He 'Doesn't Have A Good Argument'

As Josh Duggar continues to proclaim his innocence, the disgraced reality star's legal team is still hard at work in their attempts to appeal his sentence.

Last April, the Counting On alum was arrested after Homeland Security raided his Arkansas car dealership and confiscated his computer. On December 9, a jury found Duggar guilty of receiving and possessing what authorities called some of the "worst of the worst" child pornography material they had ever had to investigate.

Six months later, on Wednesday, May 25, a judge ruled the former television personality would serve 12 years in prison and banned him from having unsupervised visits with his seven children or any other minor child.