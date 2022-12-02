Bad Business? Jeremiah Duggar Sells $63K Land Back To Father Jim Bob For Only $10

"The family was roughly paid $80k for each chunk of filming, and some seasons were longer than others, but they were picking up on average $850k a season," an insider spilled of their financial loss in July 2021. "I think a lot of people will be shocked to learn they were earning that much, and it all went to Jim Bob who invested some of it for the family, and handed the rest out."

JIM BOB DUGGAR MAKES FIRST PUBLIC OUTING SINCE DISGRACED SON JOSH RECEIVED JAIL SENTENCE FOR CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

As OK! previously reported, earlier this year, the couple sold $46,000 worth of their land, which amounted to roughly 6 acres. Jim Bob also transferred ownership of another 5.9 acres to his 26-year-old son, Josiah, and his wife, Lauren, on Tuesday, November 1, though it has not been confirmed if he paid him anything for the plot.