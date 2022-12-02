Bad Business? Jeremiah Duggar Sells $63K Land Back To Father Jim Bob For Only $10
Three and a half years after Jeremiah "Jer" Duggar purchased a .381-acre parcel of land from his father, Jim Bob, for $63,000, it's been confirmed he sold the empty plot back to the Duggar family patriarch for around the price of a fast food meal.
According to property records, Jeremiah's company Commercial Space sold the land to the father-of-19's Shiloh Properties on Friday, November 11 for a measly $10.
Jeremiah and his wife, Hannah, who are currently expecting their first daughter, are said to be living in a newly remodeled camper at the moment.
Although the reasons behind the sale and drastic drop in price are unclear, this comes following rumors that Jim Bob and Michelle are slowly offloading portions of their 97 acres of Arkansas land after the 2021 cancellation of Counting On, which reportedly cost them over $800,000 per year.
The popular TLC series was axed following their eldest son Josh's arrest on charges of receiving and possessing child pornography. He was later found guilty and sentenced to 12 and a half years behind bars, as well as being ordered to pay a $50,000 fine.
"The family was roughly paid $80k for each chunk of filming, and some seasons were longer than others, but they were picking up on average $850k a season," an insider spilled of their financial loss in July 2021. "I think a lot of people will be shocked to learn they were earning that much, and it all went to Jim Bob who invested some of it for the family, and handed the rest out."
As OK! previously reported, earlier this year, the couple sold $46,000 worth of their land, which amounted to roughly 6 acres. Jim Bob also transferred ownership of another 5.9 acres to his 26-year-old son, Josiah, and his wife, Lauren, on Tuesday, November 1, though it has not been confirmed if he paid him anything for the plot.