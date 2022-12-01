Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar Shocks Fans With Astonishing Fasting-Based Weight Loss: 'They Both Look Very Unhealthy'
Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar have recently embarked on a strict weight loss journey, but fans took to social media to voice concerns about the television personalities' new looks.
Jim Bob first spoke openly about his relationship with food and his struggles with his weight on their family's blog in an entry shared on Tuesday, November 22, days before Thanksgiving.
"Over the past decade and a half, I have made some unhealthy food choices. We’ve traveled quite a bit as a family, and it was easy to eat a lot of fast food," he explained, noting that, "while it was convenient, it wasn’t good for me."
The 57-year-old Duggar family patriarch had "always been super skinny" and he didn't start gaining weight easily until his early 30's, when he changed his habits from "being very active, to sitting around a lot," with Jim Bob adding that he went from a 29 inch waist when he was first married to a 36 inch waist over the years.
He also delved into his passion for food, confessing he loves "how it smells, how it tastes, and the full feeling after eating a big meal."
"Plus, my wife and kids are excellent cooks which makes it even harder," he continued. "With more than 60 people in our family now, it seems like every week we are celebrating birthdays or anniversaries, and most of the time with cake and ice cream! I knew I liked food more than working to be fit."
Despite going through "seasons of trying to lose weight," he found it difficult to be consistent with diets and exercise, especially because he found "food was comforting" for him in stressful situations.
Jim Bob admitted he finally began losing weight by fasting, even though he doesn't "particularly like" doing it, and has seen results by sticking to consuming only beef bone broth for a period of time.
"I was only planning to do this for 1-3 days, but after I got started, it was so easy that I decided to do it for 5 days!" he wrote. "Then 7 days, then 10 days, then 2 weeks, then 3 weeks, then 4 weeks, then 5 weeks. Now my end goal is 40 days ... Michelle joined me. We have both lost about a pound a day. By day 35, I had lost 35 pounds."
However, Duggar family critics had a beef bone to pick with the Counting On alums' questionable weight loss techniques.
"They both look very unhealthy," one user wrote, with another replying, "That’s called an eating disorder, Jim Bob."
A third pointed out that it isn't likely that he'll keep off the weight once he starts eating solids again, with a fourth agreeing, "That was my thought as well. Not sustainable, he will likely gain it all back plus some. It’s just not realistic."