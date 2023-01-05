Jeremy Renner 911 Call Reveals Marvel Star's Torso Was 'Completely Crushed' In Horrific Snowplow Accident: Report

As OK! previously reported, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam confirmed in a Tuesday, January 3, press conference that this was a "tragic accident" and that they "do not believe Mr. Renner was impaired at all" prior to the incident.

"We don’t suspect any foul play," he added at the time, noting that the investigation was ongoing before wishing the Wind River star a "full and speedy recovery."

MARK RUFFALO ASKS FANS TO PRAY FOR 'BROTHER' JEREMY RENNER AFTER ACCIDENT & SUBSEQUENT SURGERY: 'SEND HEALING GOODNESS HIS WAY'

The accident reportedly occurred on New Year's Day when the 51-year-old briefly got out of the Snowcat to talk with a family member. The plow suddenly began to roll towards him and despite Renner's attempts to get into the driver's seat, he was run over by the vehicle.