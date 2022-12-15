'Counting On' Alum Jeremy Vuolo Gushes Over 'Remarkable' Wife Jinger Duggar After Critics Accuse Him Of Being 'Controlling'
Former Counting On star Jeremy Vuolo took to Instagram to marvel over how much he loves his wife, Jinger (neé Duggar) — especially in the quiet moments.
"I like this picture. It’s from a few months back," he captioned a photo of the 28-year-old standing in the kitchen and browsing through her phone. "Nothing spectacular. A normal moment."
"But it’s in these mundane moments that I so often find myself captivated by her," he continued. "When I look at her, I see a remarkable woman: brave, compassionate, kind, sensitive, strong, and faithful. I don’t know how I did life before I met her."
"Aww baby. I love you!!😘," Jinger replied in the comments section.
Many fans cheered on the happy couple, with one writing: "Such a sweet sentiment. Jinger is beautiful inside and out. You two are lucky to have each other!" A second shared, "Your wife is a blessed lady and her goodness shows in the outside as well as inside. Behold your love and the life you two have built!! Blessings."
However, in the past, many Duggar critics have been less than impressed with certain dynamics of their relationship. Some fans particularly notice that the former soccer player has a tendency to appear "controlling" when they are on camera together.
"I’ve always noticed or had an intuition that Jeremy is a dictator/controlling perfectionist," one fan wrote in response to a Youtube Q&A video they shared recently. Another added, "Jinger has to adhere to his needs and command."
Jinger and Jeremy met in 2015 and quickly found themselves interested in sparking up a romance, however, before getting permission from Jinger's father, Jim Bob, Jeremy was required to fill out a 50 page survey about his personality, his intentions and things he desired in a relationship.
After navigating the strict Duggar parents' dating rules for over a year, Jinger and Jeremy said "I Do" in November 2016. They share two daughters — 4-year-old Felicity and 2-year-old Evangeline.