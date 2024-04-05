Comedian Jerrod Carmichael Ghosted Bill Cosby After Receiving Valuable Advice From the Disgraced Actor: 'Never Talked to Him Again'
Jerrod Carmichael got some great advice from an unsavory source.
During the comedian's recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Carmichael opened up about how hard it's been to share the more uncomfortable aspects of his life in his new series, The Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show.
However, he admitted it was an anecdote from the disgraced Bill Cosby that actually helped him move forward.
"It's hard week to week to have to relive some of these moments," Carmichael said about working on the personal project. "I stay out of the editing room because I'll take out all the good stuff. Like, I'll be really precious and go, ‘I'll take out the things that make me look bad,’ but that – the show wouldn't be good."
When Seth Meyers questioned where the funny man learned that important lesson, Carmichael, 36, admitted, "Honestly, Bill Cosby."
"It was advice I got from Bill Cosby, he said, ‘Stay out of the editing room,'" the stand-up act explained of The Cosby Show Star, 86, who was accused of sexually assaulting a numerous amount of women over several decades.
However, Carmichael made it clear he and Cosby were not close friends by any means. "He told me that, and then I never talked to him again. I think he went to jail or something," he added.
In 2018, the Fat Albert and the Cosby Kids alum was found guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault against Andrea Constand and was sentenced to three to ten years in state prison. Upon appeal by the actor's lawyers, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his conviction in 2021, citing violations of his due process rights.
The reversal of the conviction took place after the discovery that a former prosecutor previously agreed not to charge him for the alleged crime in exchange for his testimony without claiming his self-incrimination privilege in his accuser's civil case.
Carmichael previously touched upon his thoughts about Cosby after meeting him in 2014 — which was before his trial made headlines and deeply tarnished his contributions to the comedy world. "I look at meeting him, and he was very kind to me, so I won’t be disrespectful of that," he explained in a 2017 interview.
“But there are real, serious accusations and you have to be respectful of those as well. The mind is torn, but I think both can coexist, even within our own heart," he added.
