OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Taylor Swift
OK LogoNEWS

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael Raves About How His New 'Best Friend' Taylor Swift Taught Him About Football at Chiefs Playoff Game

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA
By:

Mar. 21 2024, Published 3:52 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Is Jerrod Carmichael the newest member of Taylor Swift’s friend group?

While on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, March 20, the Poor Things actor spoke about the time he attended a Chiefs playoff game alongside the pop princess.

Article continues below advertisement
jerrod carmichael
Source: MEGA

Jerrod Carmichael is famous for his role in 'Poor Things.'

“This is a real thing you were in Buffalo at a playoffs game, the Chiefs and the Bills were playing, and you’re in the luxury box with Taylor Swift,” host Jimmy Kimmel said to the comedian, as a large snap of the two at the event appeared on the screen.

“Yes,” Carmichael said nonchalantly, before Kimmel added, “That was not set up, that wasn’t part of the show,” referencing the actor’s new docuseries.

Article continues below advertisement

“No, I should have asked for it to be on the show. No that’s my best friend. Taylor Swift is my best friend,” he quipped.

Carmichael joked: “I’m not her best friend but she’s my best friend. Can you think of a better friend to have than Taylor Swift. I called my former best friend and said ‘you’re out’ Taylor’s in. You’ve never invited me on your jet to a game.”

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Jerrod Carmichael attended a Chiefs playoff game together.

Article continues below advertisement

“She very smart and interesting,” Carmichael gushed.

“So, she just called you and said, ‘Do you wanna come to the game with me?’” Kimmel asked.

Article continues below advertisement

“Ya, and she knows more about football than I do,” Carmichael said of the superstar, who has been dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce since July 2023.

“She does? Did you ask her questions about football?” Kimmel queried, to which The Carmichael Show alum teased, “Ya, I’m the girlfriend in that situation.”

Article continues below advertisement
jerrod carmichael
Source: MEGA

Jerrod Carmichael has released three comedy specials on HBO.

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift
Article continues below advertisement

“And please — I know cause this will be on YouTube I can already see it — the headline underneath is going to be like, ‘Jerrod Carmichael says Taylor Swift’s his best friend,’” Carmichael continued. “Actually you know what, I won’t even get top billing, it will say, ‘Taylor Swift, Jerrod Carmichael’s best friend.' Like don’t do that to me, it gotta be something else. I do love her though.”

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift eras
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Article continues below advertisement

Carmichael then elaborated on his upcoming project, Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show, which premieres March 29 on HBO.

"I was inspired by The Kardashians and all the Housewives," he said ironically, to which Kimmel described the footage as an "intensely personal documentary."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"But I wanted to make a show that was the show that happened after those cameras cut," he explained. "Like in between those scenes of what a normal reality show would be, like just me sad and in the fetal position, actually dealing with problems."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.