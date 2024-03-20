OK Magazine
Travis Kelce Belts Out Girlfriend Taylor Swift's Hit Song 'Bad Blood' While Describing Kenny Pickett-Steelers Divorce

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA
By:

Mar. 20 2024, Published 1:33 p.m. ET

Travis Kelce showed off his inner fangirl on the Wednesday, March 20, episode of his podcast, “New Heights," which he co-hosts with brother Jason Kelce.

During the show, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end belted out the words to “Bad Blood” while taking about Kenny Pickett’s trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Philadelphia Eagles, referencing girlfriend Taylor Swift’s hit song from her 2014 album 1989.

travis kelce vegas
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce won the 2024 Super Bowl.

“He just can’t leave the state of Pennsylvania,” Travis said of Kenny, who recently caused a stir due to his trade. “The guy just loves Pennsylvania, man.”

“Kenny and the Steelers, their relationship ended in a little ‘bad blood,'” the 34-year-old athlete explained while singing the bop. “Kenny is saying he preferred to move on.”

tay trav after party
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift started dating in July 2023.

Before Kenny’s trade occurred, he found out over social media the Steelers had acquired former Broncos Russell Wilson, who would replace him as quarterback on the team.

“I handled it the way I should’ve handled it,” Kenny said Monday. “I’m excited to be here. It worked out so well that Philly is the place I ended up landing in. I think everything happens for a reason and I’m right where I’m supposed to be.”

kenny pickett
Source: MEGA

Kenny Pickett was traded from the Pittsburg Steelers to the Philadelphia Eagles.

MORE ON:
Travis Kelce
Kenny played 12 games this season before he suffered a serious ankle injury in a Week 13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Rumors later swirled that Kenny refused to suit up for a late-season game against the Seahawks because he would not be starting.

Kenny addressed the speculation, saying, “I think the communication is what it is. It was behind closed doors. I’m confident in the way I handled it. I handled it the way I should have handled it. I’m excited to be here. It worked out so well that Philly was the place I ended up landing in. I think everything happens for a reason, and I’m right where I’m supposed to be.”

tay trav after party
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift attended the Super Bowl after-party together.

Source: OK!

Jason — who formerly played for the Eagles before retiring at the end of this season — also jumped in on the subject during the podcast episode.

“But we’ve seen this before,” the father-of-three stated. “Sometimes it’s the fit, the system — whatever it is he gets to have a fresh start now and come over to Philadelphia and obviously he’ll be behind Jalen Hurts and have an opportunity to learn and grow and play with some really good players… Hopefully this is a better fit for Kenny and he can really maximize his potential in Philadelphia now.”

