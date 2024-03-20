Travis Kelce Hints at Wanting to Start a Family With Girlfriend Taylor Swift as Engagement Rumors Swirl
Does Travis Kelce already have babies on the brain?
On a recent installment of Travis and Jason Kelce's podcast, the brothers — who are respectively 6'5 and 6'3 — joked about their heights and fathering a "lab grown NBA player" when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end suddenly muttered, "Can't wait til I f------ make one," and awkwardly trailed off as he quickly took a sip of his drink.
This comes as Travis' relationship with girlfriend Taylor Swift continues to heat up. The pro NFL player recently gushed about traveling the world with the "Mine" singer after returning from visiting Singapore.
"I got to check out the world's largest greenhouse. How about that? I'm a big plant guy. Loved seeing f------ enormous trees. It was cool as f---, they had the world's biggest waterfall in a greenhouse, too," he said at the time. "It was awesome man. Everything was blooming at the same time, it was so f------ unique and so nice."
"I got to see two amazing shows of the Eras Tour," he continued. "The last of the leg that Taylor has until she's back at it here in a couple months. Yeah outside of that, got to eat some lovely Singapore food and just catch the views. Everything over there just seems so nice."
As OK! previously reported, several sources have hinted that an engagement could be coming soon for the Grammy Award winner and the Super Bowl champion.
"It’s not a question of if, it's when," an insider teased earlier this year. "They are perfect for each other and cannot wait to spend the rest of their lives together."
The insider explained that Travis is focused on making sure Swift knows he "cherishes her more than anything" before adding that if he asked her to marry him, "there's no doubt she'll say yes without a second thought."
A separate source revealed that both of their families would also "love to see them get engaged."
"They, too, have been caught up in the excitement of this romance," the source noted. "Taylor’s got marriage and kids on the brain. One of Travis’ biggest attractions is that he’s so family-oriented. She’s 34 and the clock is ticking."