Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Seen Vacationing in Tropical Locale During Singer's 2-Month Hiatus From Touring
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are continuing to take their love global!
On Monday, March 18, reports surfaced that the couple embarked on a trip to a tropical location — though details are still scarce.
In a few blurry images obtained by one news outlet, the athlete can be seen walking alongside the Grammy winner on a dock by the water. The blonde beauty was wearing a baseball cap, sunglasses, a long-sleeved shirt and a pair of white shorts, while the NFL player wore a light-colored T-shirt and shorts.
Another outlet reported the duo is likely on the island of Eleuthera in the Bahamas, a locale Swift has visited in the past.
OK! reported earlier this month that the stars, both 34, were planning to travel before the "Karma" singer drops her 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department, on Friday, April 19.
The songwriter has a two-month hiatus from the international leg of The Eras Tour, which picks up in Paris in May. Prior to the break, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end — who's currently in the offseason — flew out to Sydney, Australia, and Singapore to watch his girlfriend perform.
Kelce noted they had "fun times" while overseas together.
"I got to see two amazing shows of the Eras Tour. The last of the leg that Taylor has until she's back at it here in a couple months," the NFL standout said on an episode of his "New Heights" podcast. "Outside of that, got to eat some lovely Singapore food and just catch the views. Everything over there just seems so nice."
Though the lovebirds only started dating in the summer of 2023, their inner circle believes they could go the distance.
"Taylor and Travis both say they’ve never felt anything like this before," an insider told a magazine. "Her friends also say they’ve never seen Taylor this happy."
Even Kelce's coaches noticed a difference in his demeanor since he swept the superstar off her feet.
"She actually affected the team in a positive way. It wasn’t a negative way. Everybody was excited and Travis was happy," Dave Merrit shared in a February interview when asked if the buzz around the couple took a toll on the Chiefs.
"So when my player, a brother, is happy beside me, that helps me and that encourages me, and so Travis came in there a different man. So, she helped us," he explained. "There were so many people that were hating the fact that she was being shown on the TV that, you know what? You’re part of our family because you’re now with Travis. So, therefore, you’re our little sister…You’re part of our family."