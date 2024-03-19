OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Taylor Swift
OK LogoCOUPLES

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Seen Vacationing in Tropical Locale During Singer's 2-Month Hiatus From Touring

taylor swift travis kelce vacation tropical locale hiatus touring
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 19 2024, Published 12:31 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are continuing to take their love global!

On Monday, March 18, reports surfaced that the couple embarked on a trip to a tropical location — though details are still scarce.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift travis kelce vacation tropical locale hiatus touring
Source: mega

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are currently on a trip in a tropical setting.

In a few blurry images obtained by one news outlet, the athlete can be seen walking alongside the Grammy winner on a dock by the water. The blonde beauty was wearing a baseball cap, sunglasses, a long-sleeved shirt and a pair of white shorts, while the NFL player wore a light-colored T-shirt and shorts.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift travis kelce vacation tropical locale hiatus touring
Source: mega

The stars began dating in the summer of 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Another outlet reported the duo is likely on the island of Eleuthera in the Bahamas, a locale Swift has visited in the past.

OK! reported earlier this month that the stars, both 34, were planning to travel before the "Karma" singer drops her 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department, on Friday, April 19.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift travis kelce vacation tropical locale hiatus touring
Source: mega

Swift is on a hiatus from touring.

Article continues below advertisement

The songwriter has a two-month hiatus from the international leg of The Eras Tour, which picks up in Paris in May. Prior to the break, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end — who's currently in the offseason — flew out to Sydney, Australia, and Singapore to watch his girlfriend perform.

Kelce noted they had "fun times" while overseas together.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift
Article continues below advertisement

"I got to see two amazing shows of the Eras Tour. The last of the leg that Taylor has until she's back at it here in a couple months," the NFL standout said on an episode of his "New Heights" podcast. "Outside of that, got to eat some lovely Singapore food and just catch the views. Everything over there just seems so nice."

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift travis kelce vacation tropical locale hiatus touring
Source: mega

The singer attended 13 Kansas City Chiefs games this NFL season.

Article continues below advertisement

Though the lovebirds only started dating in the summer of 2023, their inner circle believes they could go the distance.

"Taylor and Travis both say they’ve never felt anything like this before," an insider told a magazine. "Her friends also say they’ve never seen Taylor this happy."

Article continues below advertisement

Even Kelce's coaches noticed a difference in his demeanor since he swept the superstar off her feet.

"She actually affected the team in a positive way. It wasn’t a negative way. Everybody was excited and Travis was happy," Dave Merrit shared in a February interview when asked if the buzz around the couple took a toll on the Chiefs.

Article continues below advertisement

"So when my player, a brother, is happy beside me, that helps me and that encourages me, and so Travis came in there a different man. So, she helped us," he explained. "There were so many people that were hating the fact that she was being shown on the TV that, you know what? You’re part of our family because you’re now with Travis. So, therefore, you’re our little sister…You’re part of our family."

TMZ and DeuxMoi reported on the pair's vacation.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.