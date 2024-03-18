Travis Kelce's Teammate Hopes Football Star and Girlfriend Taylor Swift 'Get Married and Start a Family'
Travis Kelce's teammate Harrison Butker is excited for the athlete's future with Taylor Swift.
“I hope they get married and start a family,” Butker, 28, told EWTN News in Depth on Friday, March 15, while praising the “humble” and “gracious” singer, 34.
Butker even gushed about first interacting with the pop star on New Year’s Eve.
“She thinks that’s amazing that I can kick the ball so far through the uprights,” he said. “It was a great experience, and I can’t say enough great things about her.”
“I was a little nervous to meet Taylor Swift. I mean, it’s Taylor Swift,” he explained. “So maybe I am a Swiftie if I was nervous to meet her.”
As OK! previously reported, Kelce, 34, and Swift first made headlines when they were spotted together at one of the athlete's games in September 2023. Since then, they've supported one another as their romance intensifies.
The pair were recently spotted at a private club in L.A. in mid-March.
According to an insider, the "Cruel Summer" songstress ran into Disney CEO Bob Iger just days after the her Eras Tour concert film became available for streaming on Disney+.
"Bob jumped up from his seat the minute [Taylor] walked in," an eyewitness spilled about the 73-year-old executive, who was allegedly "fawning over" Swift as he dined with his wife, Willow Bay, 60.
For now, it seems like the duo are soaking in this time period together.
"They don’t want to spend too much time apart," another source dished. "They’re focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together."
The insider added: "They are enjoying movie nights in her home theater, catching up on films and shows they’ve missed."
Additionally, it seems like Kelce's teammates approve of his new romance.
According to Dave Merritt, who is the defensive backs coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, he thinks the pair are perfect one another.
“She actually affected the team in a positive way. It wasn’t a negative way. Everybody was excited and Travis was happy,” Merritt said on the Wednesday, February 28, episode of “The Sports Shop Podcast with Reese & K-Mac.”
"So when my player, a brother, is happy beside me, that helps me and that encourages me and so Travis came in there a different man. So, she helped us," he continued.