The Talk's Jerry O'Connell Insists Wife Rebecca Romijn 'Dated Down' With Him Following Her Marriage to John Stamos
Let the best man win!
On the Thursday, April 25, episode of The Talk, host Jerry O’Connell compared himself to wife Rebecca Romijn’s ex-husband, John Stamos, while the group of entertainers spoke with reality TV matchmaker Patti Stanger.
"I think my wife kind of dated down," O’Connell admitted.
"Oh my god, I'm not gonna say this, but you put Stamos in the ground," Stanger assured the 50-year-old, who tied the knot with Romijn, 51, in 2007 following her 2006 split from the Full House star. "You know how hot you are and you still are."
O’Connell chimed in, adding, "We love everyone. We love everyone."
"You were so talented, so I don't look at you like that. And you were good to her," Stanger replied.
The blonde beauty originally started dating Stamos in 1994 and the couple said “I do” in 1998. However, the pair had quite the tumultuous relationship leading to the romance’s demise.
Romijn and O’Connell are now happily married and share 15-year-old twin daughters Charlie and Dolly. Meanwhile, Stamos found love with Caitlin McHugh, whom he wed in February 2018 and welcomed son Billy two months later.
Though both Stamos and Romijn have moved on, the 60-year-old recently left both the Femme Fatal alum and the TV personality surprised when he brutally slammed Romijn in his 2023 memoir, If You Would Have Told Me.
When asked how she felt being painted in such a bad light in the book, Romijn told Entertainment Tonight, “I was very surprised by all of that, incredibly shocked actually. I was sort of blindsided by it. But you know, I don’t really want to help him sell his books based on those headlines. So that’s all I really want to say about it."
- Shocking Cancelation: 'The Talk' to End in December With a 'Celebrity Send-Off'
- Travis Kelce Will Propose to Taylor Swift 'If the Chiefs Win the Super Bowl,' 'The Talk' Host Jerry O'Connell Predicts
- 'It's a Little Scary': Jerry O'Connell Hits Back at John Stamos' Comments About His Wife Rebecca Romijn in Bombshell Memoir
O’Connell also shared his reaction, "It's a little scary," he admitted. "People gotta make a living, I guess. It just happens."
In Stamos’ book, he ripped apart he and Romijn’s failed relationship.
“My first marriage was shattering to me. I was shattered for way too long, too,” he penned. “I mean, a year, okay, good. But it went on [for] years and years.”
“In my mind back then, she was the Devil, and I just hated her,” Stamos added. “I couldn’t believe how much I hated her, and it ruined my life. Looking back, and I talk about it, because it’s one of the steps in AA where the fourth step is you lay out all your grievances, everything that people did to you. I go like, ‘None.’”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"As I'm lifting Rebecca up, I'm losing myself," he claimed.
"She makes it clear that I'm the TV guy and she's the newly-minted star. … Somewhere deep inside, I start to believe it," the Big Shot actor wrote. "But through all that, there's zero talk about having kids and starting a family."