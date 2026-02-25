'Stand by Me' Actor Jerry O'Connell 'Hopes' Trial of Slain Director Rob Reiner's Son Nick Won’t Turn Into a 'Circus'
Feb. 25 2026, Published 4:34 p.m. ET
Jerry O'Connell is feeling "emotional" after Hollywood director Rob Reiner's son Nick pleaded not guilty in connection with his parents' brutal murders.
Jerry, 52, notably rose to fame after starring in Rob's 1986 hit movie Stand By Me, and has described the late filmmaker as being like a "father to me."
The actor and talk show host weighed in on the news of Nick's plea during Fox 5’s Good Day New York, on Tuesday, February 24, explaining that "it's going to be very difficult going through this whole trial process."
'It's Churning Up a Lot of Emotions'
"This is very emotional for me to hear about," he admitted. "I’m going to be watching it closely in the hopes that it doesn’t become one of these circuses that sometimes happens around these murder trials.”
"It’s very emotional and chilling. It’s churning up a lot of emotions,” the Sliders star added.
Just one day before, Nick, 32, entered a not guilty plea to two counts of first-degree murder following the fatal stabbings of his dad and mom, Michele, in December 2025.
Nick Reiner's Defense May Use Insanity Argument in His Case
The celebrity scion appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom dressed in a brown jail-issued jumpsuit and donning a shaved head as he also waived his right to a speedy trial.
He will remain behind bars without bail until his next court date on April 29.
Reports have suggested that the former screenwriter's defense will argue he was legally insane at the time of his parents' murders, as it's come out that he received a schizophrenia diagnosis prior to the killings and a recent medication switch caused him to suffer "a complete break from reality."
Nick Reiner's Former Lawyer Believes He's Not Guilty
Nick's former defense lawyer Alan Jackson, who abruptly withdrew himself from the case for unknown reasons, has repeatedly declared that his ex-client is "not guilty."
The high-profile attorney told NewsNation's Jesse Weber Live on January 21 that after investigating the case "from top to bottom" for three weeks, "there’s no question" that Nick isn't guilty of fatally stabbing his mom and dad.
"Pursuant to the laws of the state of California, pursuant to the laws of this state, Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder, and I will stick by that," Alan stipulated. "I stand by it. I still believe it. I believed it then, I believe it now."
Nick Reiner Was Arrested Just Hours After His Parents' Bodies Were Found
Nick was arrested five hours after his parents were found deceased with knife wounds at their Brentwood, Calif., home on December 14, 2025.
Surveillance footage showed the troubled addict calmly walking past a gas station near his parents' mansion just before midnight on Saturday, December 13.
The When Harry Met Sally director's lifeless body was reportedly discovered by his daughter, Romy, 28. The late couple also shared another son, Jake, 34.