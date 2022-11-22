Jerry Seinfeld Gives Positive Update On Jay Leno After Freak Car Explosion Severely Burned His Face

Jerry Seinfeld has confirmed that his friend and fellow comedian Jay Leno is "fine" after he suffered serious injuries from an explosion in his garage earlier this month.

“They gotta fix it up, but luckily he’s not far from Beverly Hills. I imagine there are people there that can help him with whatever he needs,” the 68-year-old noted about the facial burns the talk show host recently put on display after he was released from the hospital.