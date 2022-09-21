Spilling The Tea! Kelly Clarkson Gets Olivia Wilde To Dish on Harry Styles & Split From Jason Sudeikis
Kelly Clarkson got Olivia Wilde to open up like never before. During her Wednesday, September 21, appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the film director revealed “reshaping [her] family” has been “tough” following her split from Jason Sudeikis.
“It’s allowed for some really deep conversations with my kids about emotions and about happiness and about what family means and love,” Wilde said of children Otis, 8,and Daisy, 5, with the Ted Lasso star.
"My priority is them, like, that is what it is, as long as they are healthy and happy — my ex and I agree on that, they are everything to us," the actress said. “There are so many families that are … blended and different shapes,” Wilde noted, labeling their new dynamic “hard but doable.”
The American Idol alum can relate as she called it quits with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in 2020 with whom she shares children River Rose and Remington Alexander.
In another interesting moment, Clarkson asked Wilde about how it was working with a huge pop star like her current boyfriend Harry Styles on the film Don't Worry Darling. "Yes he's great," the former O.C. star replied. "I think musicians are always good. There's something where you guys [referring to Styles and Clarkson] have to really commit."
Wilde and Styles have been extraordinarily private about their relationship and would not even make eye contact during the film's Venice premiere. "There has been a lot out there that I largely don’t pay attention to. But the absurdity of invented clickbait and subsequent reaction regarding a nonexistent pay disparity between our lead and supporting actors really upset me," the House actress said in a recent interview.
"I’m not going to say anything about it because I’ve never seen a relationship benefit from being dragged into the public arena," she continued. "We both go out of our way to protect our relationship; I think it’s out of experience, but also just out of deep love."