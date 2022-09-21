Spilling The Tea! Kelly Clarkson Gets Olivia Wilde To Dish on Harry Styles & Split From Jason Sudeikis

"My priority is them, like, that is what it is, as long as they are healthy and happy — my ex and I agree on that, they are everything to us," the actress said. “There are so many families that are … blended and different shapes,” Wilde noted, labeling their new dynamic “hard but doable.”

The American Idol alum can relate as she called it quits with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in 2020 with whom she shares children River Rose and Remington Alexander.