Angelina Pivarnick's Ex-Fiancé Was 'Using' Her for Fame and 'Attention' Before Nasty Split: Source

Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Tortorella got engaged in 2022.

By:

Jan. 29 2025, Published 3:25 p.m. ET

After Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Tortorella officially ended their engagement, a source close to the situation dished Pivarnick has been wronged in the ordeal.

An insider claims Angelina Pivarnick was wronged by Vinny Tortorella.

According to the source, Pivarnick “did not cheat” on her fiancè, regardless of his accusations.

“Ang definitely feels like he was using her for fame, attention and clout, as she mentioned on Jersey Shore,” they revealed. “He even went as far as to use her address up until last week for his car insurance for two cars — this was so he had proof of residency, as Angelina resides in New Jersey, and it’s cheaper than where he now lives in Staten Island, New York.”

Angelina Pivarnick has been engaged five times.

As fans recall, in June 2024, a situation broke out at the home they shared. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star ended up getting arrested, leading to her being charged with simple assault, criminal mischief, obstructing the administration of law and resisting arrest. In October 2024, Pivarnick pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct; the other charges were dismissed. The disorderly conduct charge also was set to be expunged from her record, provided she followed through with everything the court asked.

The source noted even with this incident, Tortorella was “not completely innocent.”

They also pointed to another time when things took a turn in the pair’s relationship.

A source claimed Vinny Tortorella was unsupportive when Angelina Pivarnick thought she was pregnant in 2023.

“Things got really murky last year when Angelina thought she was pregnant,” the insider added, “and he was very unsupportive of the ordeal. Luckily for her, she ended up not being pregnant and did not have his baby, or things would be even messier than they are currently.”

Pivarnick and Tortorella — who was dubbed “Vinny 2.0” by the Jersey Shore cast — began dating in 2022, right after she divorced Chris Larangeira. They ended up getting engaged in November 2022, when he surprisingly proposed in front of her castmates on the show.

Vinny Tortorella proposed to Angelina Pivarnick on 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.'

He later asked for her hand in marriage, telling her she was his “best friend,” he “loved her so much” and wanted to give her something. “Love you, Ang, and I hope that you’ll marry me,” he added as he got down on one knee.

“100 times over. Yes, babe!” she replied.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently taping, so fans will get to see this situation play out on camera as it continues to unfold.

