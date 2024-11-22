Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Tortorella Spark Breakup Rumors as His Dating App Profile Goes Viral
Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Tortorella have hit another rough patch.
While the Staten Island native was in Jamaica filming Jersey Shore: Family Vacation with her costars, screenshots of Tortorella's verified profile on a dating app made the rounds on social media.
"This [is] a week after Peanut's death. How sweet," Pivarnick commented on a Facebook fan page's upload of his profile, which said he was "new" to Hinge.
Pivarnick, 38, was referring to losing her beloved pooch earlier this month.
The status of the pair's romance is unclear and has been up and down since getting engaged in 2022.
Last year, Pivarnick called the cops after an altercation at home, though she declined to press charges, and this summer, she was charged with simple assault and resisting arrest. However, her lawyer claimed her behavior stemmed from "an adverse reaction to prescribed over-the-counter medication."
In October, the All Star Shore alum pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.
- 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Star Angelina Pivarnick Calls Her Sex Life With Husband Chris Larangeira 'Dog Sh*t'
- It's Over! 'Jersey Shore' Star Angelina Pivarnick Filed For Divorce From Husband Chris Larangeira Back In January: Report
- Does Angelina Pivarnick Still Have Feelings For 'Jersey Shore' Costar Vinny Guadagnino?
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The two's messy romance has played out on MTV screens, as Pivarnick often hinted at their struggles and was caught communicating with other men. Her private message to NFL star Nick Bawden, who happened to be married, inadvertently exposed her behavior, as his wife, Alexis Bawden, publicly shamed her for her actions.
"I just want to say if you’re a fan of her, she’s weird. That’s weird," Alexis stated on social media of the TV personality. "You don’t message a married woman’s man you’re going to see him soon after you see his wife go by on the field. Weirdo."
The "Um Hello?" podcast host defended her actions by spilling, "At the Jets game, I decided to just DM some of the Jets players. I DMed every one of those f------ guys and they were awesome, but I didn’t know one of them was married."
In another confusing moment on the series, Angelina claimed Bachelorette alum Jason Tartick had been flirting with her.
After seeing him play in costar Pauly D's football game, she shared of Tartick on an October episode, "His manager had reached out to me to go on his podcast and we just had a great conversation. I haven’t seen him since I did his podcast, but I’m gonna come clean … Jason Tartick is in my DMs. He thinks I’m very pretty."
The Couples Therapy alum teased him as he played football, yelling from the sidelines, "Jason, you fumbled the ball! I love your a--, Jason, it looks good in those tight f------ panties!"
Angelina was previously married to Chris Larangeira from 2019 to 2022.
Page Six reported on Tortorella being on a dating app.