Angelina Pivarnick Says Jason Tartick Was 'in My DMs' After Podcast Appearance: 'He Thinks I'm Very Pretty'
Angelina Pivarnick isn't holding back about her interactions with former Bachelorette contestant Jason Tartick.
“I know Jason because he was on The Bachelorette,” Pivarnick, 38, explained on the October 17 episode of the show.
“His manager had reached out to me to go on his podcast and we just had a great conversation. I haven’t seen him since I did his podcast, but I’m gonna come clean … Jason Tartick is in my DMs. He thinks I’m very pretty,” she added.
Tartick made a guest appearance on the show during a celebrity flag football game, playing against Jersey Shore star Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio.
The banter between the two was hard to miss, with Pivarnick playfully teasing him on the field.
“Jason, you fumbled the ball!” she joked, adding, “I love your a--, Jason, it looks good in those tight f------ panties!”
“You gotta stop distracting me!” Tartick, who ended his engagement with Kaitlyn Bristowe, 39, in 2023, and later started dating Kat Stickler in April, responded.
As he made a touchdown, he threw the ball to her in the stands, prompting her to suggest they "go out" sometime.
Pivarnick’s fellow cast members quickly picked up on the chemistry between them.
“I’m feeling like there’s a thing going on here,” Sam “Sammi Sweetheart” Giancola, 37, remarked, saying there was “sexual tension" between them.
She then told Pivarnick: “I think you like him a little,” which Jenni “JWoww” Farley agreed with.
“You banged him too?” Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino asked Pivarnick, to which she replied, “No, I didn’t bang him!”
But not everyone saw the playful exchanges as harmless.
Deena Cortese broke the duo’s momentum by reminding Pivarnick about her fiancé, Vin Tortorella.
“Right now, Vin and I are in a very weird place. I go back and forth with it,” she admitted in a confessional. “So seeing Jason, this guy who’s very likable, is nice. It makes me feel good.”
Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, 36, also voiced her concerns to Pivarnick, revealing that her friend Joey had shared some unflattering insights about Jason.
“This guy Jason used to date Joey’s friend [Kaitlyn]. Joey is my gay bestie,” Polizzi explained. “I just don’t want her to get hurt by this guy because I know some things Joey said [about him]. [Kaitlyn] spilled a lot of tea about him.”
However, Pivarnick, who ended her marriage to Chris Larangeira in 2021, wasn’t fazed by the warnings.
“When people don’t make it [as a couple], it’s not always bad,” Pivarnick, who appeared on Tartick's podcast in February, replied. “Jason is definitely flirting with me right now and I don’t see a problem with that. He’s just a nice guy.”
“He’s going through a breakup. We’re friends,” she continued, referring to Tartick’s split from Bristowe.