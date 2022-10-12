Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Wins Primary Custody Of Daughter Ariana, 4

Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been granted primary physical custody of his 4-year-old daughter, Ariana, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Jenn Harley.

"Ariana's primary residence is with the father in California,” announced a judge in court documents obtained by a news publication on Tuesday, October 11. “This order is made with the knowledge that Ariana will be starting school soon and needs a primary residence with one parent. Ariana will be with father at all times."