Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Wins Primary Custody Of Daughter Ariana, 4
Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been granted primary physical custody of his 4-year-old daughter, Ariana, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Jenn Harley.
"Ariana's primary residence is with the father in California,” announced a judge in court documents obtained by a news publication on Tuesday, October 11. “This order is made with the knowledge that Ariana will be starting school soon and needs a primary residence with one parent. Ariana will be with father at all times."
Harley — who was arrested in June 2021 for alleged domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon — has received permission for visitation with her daughter on a set schedule described in the legal documents.
"During the school year, the mother will have custody every second, third, fourth and fifth weekend from Friday at 6 p.m. until Sunday at 6 p.m.," the judge ruled, while adding a clause for Ortiz-Magro — who has been arrested twice for his own domestic violence charges against both Harley and ex-fiancé Saffire Matos — to keep Ariana for the first weekend following the closed court case.
"Parents have joint legal custody and in the event of a disagreement father shall have tiebreaker authority after making a good faith effort to meet and confer," the ruling continued.
The judge took both parents' substance abuse issues into consideration when he made his decision, as he declared "neither parent will consume any alcohol during his or her custodial periods."
Although he did not appear in the majority of this season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’s episodes, Ortiz-Magro did take the screen to have a vulnerable conversation with his co-star, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.
"This has been one of the hardest years that I've ever had to face and I've been through I understand, and that's part of recovery as well," the father-of-one explained of his sober journey following a recent inpatient rehab program. “And what matters is that I got through it, and I'm going to continue to get through it and take it one day at a time, and I'm gonna own up to my mistakes and my side of the street is clean.”
