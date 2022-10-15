Inside 'Jersey Shore' Alum Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Custody Battle With Ex Jen Harley

This legal decision stemmed in part from the desire for stability for the tot as she started attending school.

“This order is made with the knowledge that Ariana will be starting school soon and needs a primary residence with one parent,” read the document, adding that “Ariana will be with father at all times."

Despite this decision, it seems Harley will still be allowed to visit her child.

"During the school year, the mother will have custody every second, third, fourth and fifth weekend from Friday at 6 p.m. until Sunday at 6 p.m.," the ruling explained, adding that Ortiz-Magro will have custody of his daughter during the first weekend following the court’s ruling.