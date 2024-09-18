Jersey Shore's Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola Admits 'My Biggest Fear Is Not Being Able to Get Pregnant' as She Discusses IVF Journey in New Teaser
Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola is ready to add to the next generation of Jersey Shore fans!
In a preview for the Thursday, September 19, midseason premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the reality star reveals she's in the midst of the egg retrieval process so she can one day have a baby with fiancée Justin May via IVF.
"I'm so secure in this relationship that for me, it's not my priority to get married," the brunette beauty, 37, explains of why she started the journey before tying the knot.
"Every year you get older, your eggs diminish," Giancola continues. "So for me, I just want to do what he have to now before it's too late to have children."
The MTV star also reveals she has endometriosis, which can make getting pregnant "harder."
Giancola says she wasn't informing many people of her IVF decision in case things don't work out.
"I don't know if I can carry a baby," the boutique owner spills to her fiancé. "So I don't want to tell people and then have the heartbreak of 'Hey, we can't get pregnant.'"
"My biggest fear is not being able to get pregnant," she admits in a follow-up confessional scene, taking a moment to wipe away tears.
"I'm surprised I'm doing this, because that's very private and it would be such a huge let down," she confesses of filming her situation.
- Reality TV's Biggest Splits in 10 Clicks: From Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky to Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval
- 'Jersey Shore' Star Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola Is Engaged to Fiancé Justin May: 'Easiest Question I've Ever Answered'
- Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Spill on Sammi Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Explosive Reunion at 2024 People's Choice Awards
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Giancola previously acknowledged it would be next to impossible to "hide" her decision while filming.
"It was like, I just came back to the show, but I’m going through this and it was like, I don’t wanna leave the show again and step back from it when I just came back," she told Life & Style of returning to the hit series after years away. "So it was actually a really hard decision to make."
Though the new episodes haven't aired yet, the New Jersey native doesn't regret detailing her journey in front of the cameras.
"I’ve learned through this whole process that by talking about it more, it makes it a little bit more easier to go through," she said. "Maybe [it] will help other people relate or maybe somebody else is going through a similar situation."
"Maybe I can just help anybody with what I’m going through personally. So maybe now I can just help other people with what I’m going through with my story," Giancola added.
Entertainment Tonight published the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation preview.
New episode debut on Thursday, September 19, at 8 p.m. ET.