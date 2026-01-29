'Jersey Shore' Star Vinny Guadagnino Blasted for Defending ICE Killings: 'Sad Man'

Article continues below advertisement

Vinny Guadagnino is facing heavy backlash online after weighing in on the ongoing controversy surrounding recent ICE-related shootings in Minneapolis. The Jersey Shore alum and stand-up comedian, who is a Donald Trump supporter, found himself at the center of criticism after posting on Instagram to promote his upcoming comedy shows. While many fans focused on the announcement, one follower called out Guadagnino’s political stance in the comments section.

“Vinny, I think people are mad bc you support Trump. What ICE is doing is not ok. Until it doesn’t happen to you, you won’t understand. They don’t care you are a Republican what the people care (about) is you not supporting Trump and his administration,” the user wrote. Guadagnino quickly responded, pushing back and saying the message was “not clear.” “You are allowed to be Republican but not vote for the Republican presidential candidate? 77 million people did. ICE deporting 3m people under [Barack] Obama administration and 1m under [Joe] Biden was ok but now that Trump has deported 1m (so far in two terms) that’s not ok?” Guadagnino wrote.

Source: MEGA Vinny Guadagnino responded to criticism on Instagram.

He continued his argument by blaming the government and the news publications for fueling public outrage. “Politicians/media has brainwashed everyone to believe something different is happening and it’s making people fight the police and get killed so that they can stay in power and become rich,” he added. “There wasn’t as much outrage on the streets and rioting because the media and leadership were not causing the chaos and sending people into the fire through emotional manipulation. But why are they jumping in now? Who is telling them to? This has been going on and law enforcement has always existed. Is it plausible puppeteers are making this happen for political gain and power?”

Not everyone in the comments section was impressed. One person responded bluntly with, “Boooooooo.” Another commenter summed up the disappointment many appeared to feel, writing, “Wow. Not what I expected from you Vinny. Sad af man.”

Source: MEGA The reality star's comments sparked backlash from fans.

The heated exchange unfolded against the backdrop of two deadly shootings in Minneapolis involving federal agents. ICU nurse Alex Pretti, 37, was killed on January 24, while 37-year-old mother Renée Good died earlier this month on January 7. According to federal authorities, U.S. Border Patrol agents shot and killed Pretti during a confrontation in south Minneapolis, claiming he approached officers with a handgun and resisted arrest. However, witnesses have disputed that account, saying video footage appears to show Pretti holding a phone, not a weapon.

Pretti’s death has sparked widespread anger among loved ones and community members, who described him as a devoted caregiver and a kind neighbor. The Department of Homeland Security, led by Kristi Noem, confirmed the incident is under review, as Minnesota officials continue to demand more transparency and access to evidence tied to federal operations in the city.

Source: MEGA The exchange followed deadly shootings in Minneapolis.

Former President Obama also weighed in, calling Pretti’s death a “heartbreaking tragedy" via a statement on X.

"For weeks now, people across the country have been rightly outraged by the spectacle of masked ICE recruits and other federal agents acting with impunity and engaging in tactics that seem designed to intimidate, harass, provoke and endanger the residents of a major American city. These unprecedented tactics-which even the former top lawyer of the Department of Homeland Security in the first Trump administration has characterized as embarrassing, lawless and cruel-have now resulted in the fatal shootings of two U.S citizens," Obama penned.

Source: MEGA Barack Obama called the situation a 'tragedy.'

Obama then called out the Trump administration. "And yet rather than trying to impose some semblance of discipline and accountability over the agents they've deployed, the President and current administration officials seem eager to escalate the situation, while offering public explanations for the shootings of Mr. Pretti and Renee Good that aren't informed by any serious investigation-and that appear to be directly contradicted by video evidence," he fumed