or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Vinny Guadagnino
OK LogoPolitics

'Jersey Shore' Star Vinny Guadagnino Blasted for Defending ICE Killings: 'Sad Man'

vinny guadagnino slammed for defending ice killings
Source: MEGA

'Jersey Shore' star Vinny Guadagnino faced backlash after defending ICE actions amid fatal shootings.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 29 2026, Published 7:32 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Vinny Guadagnino is facing heavy backlash online after weighing in on the ongoing controversy surrounding recent ICE-related shootings in Minneapolis.

The Jersey Shore alum and stand-up comedian, who is a Donald Trump supporter, found himself at the center of criticism after posting on Instagram to promote his upcoming comedy shows. While many fans focused on the announcement, one follower called out Guadagnino’s political stance in the comments section.

Article continues below advertisement

“Vinny, I think people are mad bc you support Trump. What ICE is doing is not ok. Until it doesn’t happen to you, you won’t understand. They don’t care you are a Republican what the people care (about) is you not supporting Trump and his administration,” the user wrote.

Guadagnino quickly responded, pushing back and saying the message was “not clear.”

“You are allowed to be Republican but not vote for the Republican presidential candidate? 77 million people did. ICE deporting 3m people under [Barack] Obama administration and 1m under [Joe] Biden was ok but now that Trump has deported 1m (so far in two terms) that’s not ok?” Guadagnino wrote.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Vinny Guadagnino responded to criticism on Instagram.
Source: MEGA

Vinny Guadagnino responded to criticism on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

He continued his argument by blaming the government and the news publications for fueling public outrage.

“Politicians/media has brainwashed everyone to believe something different is happening and it’s making people fight the police and get killed so that they can stay in power and become rich,” he added. “There wasn’t as much outrage on the streets and rioting because the media and leadership were not causing the chaos and sending people into the fire through emotional manipulation. But why are they jumping in now? Who is telling them to? This has been going on and law enforcement has always existed. Is it plausible puppeteers are making this happen for political gain and power?”

Article continues below advertisement

Not everyone in the comments section was impressed.

One person responded bluntly with, “Boooooooo.”

Another commenter summed up the disappointment many appeared to feel, writing, “Wow. Not what I expected from you Vinny. Sad af man.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of The reality star's comments sparked backlash from fans.
Source: MEGA

The reality star's comments sparked backlash from fans.

Article continues below advertisement

The heated exchange unfolded against the backdrop of two deadly shootings in Minneapolis involving federal agents. ICU nurse Alex Pretti, 37, was killed on January 24, while 37-year-old mother Renée Good died earlier this month on January 7.

According to federal authorities, U.S. Border Patrol agents shot and killed Pretti during a confrontation in south Minneapolis, claiming he approached officers with a handgun and resisted arrest. However, witnesses have disputed that account, saying video footage appears to show Pretti holding a phone, not a weapon.

Article continues below advertisement

Pretti’s death has sparked widespread anger among loved ones and community members, who described him as a devoted caregiver and a kind neighbor. The Department of Homeland Security, led by Kristi Noem, confirmed the incident is under review, as Minnesota officials continue to demand more transparency and access to evidence tied to federal operations in the city.

MORE ON:
Vinny Guadagnino

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of The exchange followed deadly shootings in Minneapolis.
Source: MEGA

The exchange followed deadly shootings in Minneapolis.

Article continues below advertisement

Former President Obama also weighed in, calling Pretti’s death a “heartbreaking tragedy" via a statement on X.

Article continues below advertisement

"For weeks now, people across the country have been rightly outraged by the spectacle of masked ICE recruits and other federal agents acting with impunity and engaging in tactics that seem designed to intimidate, harass, provoke and endanger the residents of a major American city. These unprecedented tactics-which even the former top lawyer of the Department of Homeland Security in the first Trump administration has characterized as embarrassing, lawless and cruel-have now resulted in the fatal shootings of two U.S citizens," Obama penned.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Barack Obama called the situation a 'tragedy.'
Source: MEGA

Barack Obama called the situation a 'tragedy.'

Article continues below advertisement

Obama then called out the Trump administration.

"And yet rather than trying to impose some semblance of discipline and accountability over the agents they've deployed, the President and current administration officials seem eager to escalate the situation, while offering public explanations for the shootings of Mr. Pretti and Renee Good that aren't informed by any serious investigation-and that appear to be directly contradicted by video evidence," he fumed

"This has to stop. I would hope that after this most recent tragedy, administration officials will reconsider their approach, and start finding ways to work constructively with Governor [Tim] Walz and Mayor [Jacob] Frey as well as state and local police to avert more chaos and achieve legitimate law enforcement goals," he added.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.