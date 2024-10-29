'Jersey Shore' Star Vinny Guadagnino Slammed for Attending Donald Trump Rally in NYC: 'I've Never Gotten the Ick So Fast'
Fans of Vinny Guadagnino are expressing their shock and disappointment after the Jersey Shore star attended a Donald Trump rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, October 27.
Social media users quickly took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their reactions after Guadagnino shared multiple videos from the rally on his Instagram Story.
“Vinny Guadagnino being at a Trump rally this weekend, I’ve never gotten the ick so fast,” one fan tweeted.
Another user added, “This is why he’s chronically single; he has no respect for women. Actually disrespect toward women, and their right to make decisions about their own bodies and health,” referencing Trump’s pro-life stance.
Fans also flocked to his latest Instagram posts, though he has not posted anything about the rally on his feed.
"I really hope this is a BIT. god d--- vin, :/" wrote one user.
"'Don't bully anyone for who they're voting for!' Says the guy who's literally voting for one of the biggest bullies of all time 😂 got it," another person wrote.
Guadagnino proudly recognized himself as part of the MAGA (Make America Great Again) — a presidential campaign slogan used by Trump — cult via Instagram.
In one photo, he referred to Trump as “the anti-establishment/anti-war/anti-inflation candidate” and declared, “I don't vote for anyone Dick Cheney votes for!”
This remark targeted former Vice President Cheney, who has publicly endorsed Democratic candidate Kamala Harris for the upcoming election.
“In our nation’s 248-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump. He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him. He can never be trusted with power again," Cheney, 83, said on September 7 during the TribFest24.
The MTV star also showcased clips from other controversial political figures, including Vivek Ramaswamy, Tulsi Gabbard and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
“Crushing it. Look out for him next election,” Guadagnino, who attended the event with his mother, Paola, wrote, praising Ramaswamy.
He also said that Gabbard was “spittin facts [about] no more wars.”
Gabbard, during her speech, warned that a vote for Harris “is a vote for Dick Cheney” and could lead to “World War III” and “nuclear war.”
In another Story, the New York native called billionaire Elon Musk “one of the smartest men of all time” and shared snippets from speeches by UFC CEO Dana White, Tucker Carlson and Dr. Phil McGraw.
He even urged fans to listen to McGraw's advice not to bully someone based on their political choices.
Guadagnino, seated in the front row of the rally, then posted Kennedy’s health-focused anti-vaccination stance with a “Make America HEALTHY again” caption.
In June, Guadagnino posted a photo of himself with Trump in New Jersey while attending UFC 302 at the Prudential Center in Newark.