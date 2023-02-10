'Jersey Shore' Stars Vinny Guadagnino & Mike Sorrentino Confess To Raunchy Threesome: 'We Did The Eiffel Tower'
Vinny Guadagnino and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino may be freaks in the sheets!
During a teaser for the upcoming episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Sorrentino and Guadagnino confessed they were involved in a threesome in 2009.
“We did the Eiffel Tower before but we never crossed swords … me and Vinny,” Sorrentino shared while he was out to lunch with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Angelina Pivarnick and Pauly D.
“2009 was a weird year,” the Dancing With the Stars alum, 35, replied.
The crew seemed caught off guard after they spoke about the dirty deed.
“There’s some things I wish I didn’t hear in life,” Farley, 36, replied about the situation. “Mike and Vinny explaining what an Eiffel Tower is and the fact that they did it … ew.”
They later talked about the infamous Smush Room and how their escapades were constantly caught on camera for the whole world to see when Jersey Shore aired on MTV back in the day.
“The fact that we would all just have sex on camera like ‘all right, no big deal,'” Farley quipped.
“And we shared the ‘Smush Room’ without washing the sheets,” Polizzi added.
Pauly D, 42, previously recalled how invasive the cameras were when they were younger and constantly bringing people back to the house.
“There’s somebody working on the set all night…. You can’t really get much sleep," he said on the “Full Send” podcast. “We’d bring these girls home or whatever, and then all they can actually film is, like, all right the covers going on us so you know what happens. But they don’t actually film the act."
He later corrected himself, saying "they do" film it, and the footage is "somewhere."
“Those tapes exist,” Pauly said. “We always joke about it. We’re like, ‘Yo, where is that footage?'”
He added, “So that’s in a safe somewhere. Those are our sex tapes. There’s a lot of them. I want to sell those some day.”