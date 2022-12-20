'I Think She's Manic & Crazy': Jesse James Calls Police As Wife Bonnie Rotten 'Got Really Violent' — Listen To 911 Call

"We had a confrontation like Monday night with my wife and then she left and then she showed up back here. No charges were filed but she came back up, she’s getting really violent, she took my phone, she locked me out of the room. She’s screaming at me recording me," James expressed to the 911 dispatcher.

'GET AWAY FROM ME!': BONNIE ROTTEN CLAIMS HUSBAND JESSE JAMES 'GOT PHYSICAL' WITH HER DURING DETAILED 911 CALL — LISTEN

"She needs to get some help. I think she’s manic and crazy and she’s starting to get violent," the 53-year-old frantically claimed of his wife, whom he tied knot with back in June.