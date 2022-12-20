'I Think She's Manic & Crazy': Jesse James Calls Police As Wife Bonnie Rotten 'Got Really Violent' — Listen To 911 Call
Jesse James dialed 911 on Wednesday, November 30, to accuse his pregnant wife, Bonnie Rotten, of "violently" hitting him.
The intense encounter occurred two days after law enforcement responded to a call from the same address after Rotten phoned the police for help defending herself from the West Coast Choppers founder.
"We had a confrontation like Monday night with my wife and then she left and then she showed up back here. No charges were filed but she came back up, she’s getting really violent, she took my phone, she locked me out of the room. She’s screaming at me recording me," James expressed to the 911 dispatcher.
"She needs to get some help. I think she’s manic and crazy and she’s starting to get violent," the 53-year-old frantically claimed of his wife, whom he tied knot with back in June.
"She took my phone; she’s recording all of this right now for whatever. And this the same thing that happened Monday night and she gets progressive out of control. And starts hitting me," he continued as he reportedly used his housekeeper's phone to quickly make the call.
When the dispatcher asked how Rotten entered the home in the first place, James explained, "She knows the gate code. She lives here but she left for two days. They made her leave Monday night and then she came back and she like actually screaming at me, going crazy and I was like … try to talk to her but it gets just like … like hellbent."
The couple has been spiraling out of control throughout the last few weeks ever since Rotten exposed her husband for allegedly cheating on him in an explosive Instagram brawl that took place hours before James decided to dial 911.
Throughout that same week, the adult film star stormed into a court room to file for divorce, but later changed her mind and called off the split after James begged for her forgiveness.
All seemed well until Rotten filed to end their marriage a second time — except the duo seemingly can't stay away from each other and most recently called off their divorce once again on Monday, December 12.
Radar obtained James' 911 call to the police