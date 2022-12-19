'Get Away From Me!': Bonnie Rotten Claims Husband Jesse James 'Got Physical' With Her During Detailed 911 Call — Listen

Jesse James' pregnant wife, Bonnie Rotten, seemed to be in distress when she called the police on November 28.

According to the 911 call, which was obtained by Radar, Rotten can be heard talking to the operator, saying, “My husband just got physical with me and then just left the house and came back and he scratched himself and said that I hurt him.”

“I asked him to please leave, and he won’t leave,” she added before James reentered the room. “Here he is, Right here! Leave me alone!! Get away from me! Leave me alone!”