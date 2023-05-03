Fox News Host Jesse Watters Slammed for Claiming He 'Can Tell' Who Is an 'Illegal Immigrant' Just by Looking at Them: 'Racist Creep'

Fox News host Jesse Watters was slammed for comments he made about illegal immigrants while on his show.

On the Tuesday, May 2, episode of The Five, he discussed illegal immigration and how Texas Governor Greg Abbott is continuing to get undocumented immigrants from the Lone Star State to cities run by Democrats, including New York. .

“Now, I saw on the way into work an illegal immigrant family digging through the trash looking for recyclables,” he stated.