Fox News Host Jesse Watters 'Feels Bad' For Donald Trump After He's Indicted By Grand Jury: 'It's The Stupidest Thing I've Ever Seen'
Fox News host is sticking up for Donald Trump after he was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury on Thursday, March 30.
“It’s the stupidest thing I have ever seen,” he said. “And I feel bad for the guy. He didn’t even really have to be president. He had a lot of money. He had a great life. And he decided to run. He won, he got in. They took him down, and now they’re trying to nickel-and-dime him for a private agreement he made with a woman, what, eight years ago? It has nothing to do with politics. Wasn’t paid through campaign funds. This is a disgrace.”
As OK! previously reported, a grand jury officially voted to indict Trump after he allegedly paid off adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged prior affair.
The 76-year-old hasn't been arrested yet, and it's unclear when he'll surrender. "Guidance will be provided when the arraignment date is selected," a spokesperson stated.
Watters claimed this decision will make things worse for the country.
“And then they’ll plaster that mug shot all over the country for the next two years and run against a criminal,” he stated. “And that’s what this is all about. No one wanted this, not even the left wanted this.”
“[T]here’s gonna be a major rally-around-the-flag feeling,” he continued. “I’m starting to feel it right now. I’m angry about it. I don’t like it. The country’s not gonna stand for it. And people better be careful. And that’s all I’ll say about that.”
After the news was announced, Trump took to Truth Social to fume about the situation.
"From the time I came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower, and even before I was sworn in as your President of the United States, the Radical Left Democrats — the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this Country — have been engaged in a Witch-Hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement," the statement read. "You remember it just like I do: Russia, Russia, Russia; the Mueller Hoax; Impeachment Hoax 2; the illegal and unconstitutional Mar-a-Lago raid; and now this."
"Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who was hand-picked and funded by George Soros, is a disgrace," he added. "Rather than stopping the unprecedented crime wave taking over New York City, he's doing Joe Biden's dirty work, ignoring the murders and burglaries and assaults he should be focused on."