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Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez Cuddle Up in Miami as Romance Takes Off: Photos

split photo of Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez
Source: MEGA; @jessicaalba/Instagram

Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez shared romantic a Valentine’s Day in Miami following her divorce.

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March 23 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

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Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez embraced their budding romance during a Valentine’s Day getaway to Miami.

The actress, known for her role in Honey, shared affectionate moments with Ramirez while sporting a revealing string bikini.

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image of Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez celebrated Valentine’s Day in Miami.
Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram

Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez celebrated Valentine’s Day in Miami.

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On Saturday, February 21, Alba took to Instagram to document their vacation. One photo captured Ramirez wrapping his arms around her, showcasing their intimate connection. Another image featured Ramirez holding a Valentine’s card that read, “Will you be my Valentine?” signed, “Danny.”

Alba also posted a mirror selfie, highlighting her fit figure in a black and white string bikini. The actress’s confidence radiated as she enjoyed the warm Miami weather.

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Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram
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The Sin City actress hinted at a romantic bubble bath by sharing a photo of a bubble-filled tub, a plate of fresh fruit, and a lit candle. Alba’s vacation photos created an idyllic atmosphere, suggesting a deeply romantic experience.

A photo of a neon sign reading, “P.S. I love you” further emphasized the couple's affection. On Sunday, February 15, Alba, 44, was seen enjoying the beach in the same bikini, soaking up the sun during her Miami trip.

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image of Jessica Alba shared affectionate photos from their beach getaway.
Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram

Jessica Alba shared affectionate photos from their beach getaway.

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The following day, Alba and Ramirez, 33, were photographed enjoying a PDA-filled beach day, unable to keep their hands off each other. Their chemistry is evident, leaving fans excited about their relationship.

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image of The couple displayed public affection during the trip.
Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram

The couple displayed public affection during the trip.

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Alba recently finalized her divorce from Cash Warren, 47, on February 13, after 16 years of marriage. The couple shares three children: Honor, 17, Haven, 14, and Hayes, 8.

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image of Jessica Alba recently finalized her divorce from Cash Warren.
Source: MEGA

Jessica Alba recently finalized her divorce from Cash Warren.

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Alba and Ramirez were first linked romantically in May 2025 when they were spotted sharing a kiss during a date in London. The actor’s identity remained undisclosed until weeks later. Alba confirmed their relationship in October 2025 by sharing photos from a beach getaway in Australia.

In contrast, Warren has also moved on, recently seen enjoying moments with Hana Sun Doerr, 25, and Seanna Pereira, 20. He expressed his feelings about Alba’s new relationship, stating that he is “happy for” his ex-wife.

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