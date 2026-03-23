Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez Cuddle Up in Miami as Romance Takes Off: Photos

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Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez embraced their budding romance during a Valentine’s Day getaway to Miami. The actress, known for her role in Honey, shared affectionate moments with Ramirez while sporting a revealing string bikini.

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Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez celebrated Valentine’s Day in Miami.

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On Saturday, February 21, Alba took to Instagram to document their vacation. One photo captured Ramirez wrapping his arms around her, showcasing their intimate connection. Another image featured Ramirez holding a Valentine’s card that read, “Will you be my Valentine?” signed, “Danny.” Alba also posted a mirror selfie, highlighting her fit figure in a black and white string bikini. The actress’s confidence radiated as she enjoyed the warm Miami weather.

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The Sin City actress hinted at a romantic bubble bath by sharing a photo of a bubble-filled tub, a plate of fresh fruit, and a lit candle. Alba’s vacation photos created an idyllic atmosphere, suggesting a deeply romantic experience. A photo of a neon sign reading, “P.S. I love you” further emphasized the couple's affection. On Sunday, February 15, Alba, 44, was seen enjoying the beach in the same bikini, soaking up the sun during her Miami trip.

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Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram Jessica Alba shared affectionate photos from their beach getaway.

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The following day, Alba and Ramirez, 33, were photographed enjoying a PDA-filled beach day, unable to keep their hands off each other. Their chemistry is evident, leaving fans excited about their relationship.

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Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram The couple displayed public affection during the trip.

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Alba recently finalized her divorce from Cash Warren, 47, on February 13, after 16 years of marriage. The couple shares three children: Honor, 17, Haven, 14, and Hayes, 8.

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Source: MEGA Jessica Alba recently finalized her divorce from Cash Warren.

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Alba and Ramirez were first linked romantically in May 2025 when they were spotted sharing a kiss during a date in London. The actor’s identity remained undisclosed until weeks later. Alba confirmed their relationship in October 2025 by sharing photos from a beach getaway in Australia.