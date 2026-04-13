Make-Up Free Jessica Alba Flaunts Sultry Look With Lace Tank Top: Photos

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Jessica Alba is serving effortless glam — and fans can’t get enough. The actress took to social media to share a series of sultry selfies, rocking a delicate ash blue lace tank top that perfectly highlighted her natural beauty.

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Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram The actress wore a lace tank top in one of the photos.

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With her hair styled in a slightly tousled, wet look and her makeup kept minimal, Alba leaned into a soft, “just got ready” vibe that felt relaxed yet undeniably chic. Keeping things simple, she captioned the post, “Spirit Sunday vibes ✨🕊️💗✌🏽,” letting the photos speak for themselves.

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In the snaps, Alba puckered her lips for the camera while showing off the light blue lace detailing of her top, adding a feminine and romantic touch to the look. In another moment, she switched things up, sharing a makeup-free photo in an orange sweatshirt as her damp, messy hair fell naturally over her shoulders.

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Naturally, fans flooded the comments section with praise. “Absolutely beautiful,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Legendary face card 😍😊.” “May all beings be happy and free 🙏🏽,” a third mentioned. Even her boyfriend, Danny Ramirez, couldn’t resist, gushing, “❤️❤️❤️.”

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Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram Jessica Alba shared a series of selfies on Instagram.

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The Sin City star and the Top Gun: Maverick actor first sparked romance rumors in May 2025 after they were spotted sharing a kiss during a date in London. By July, the two were officially dating, and later enjoyed a romantic getaway to Miami in February. Alba confirmed their relationship in October 2025 by posting photos from a beach trip in Australia. Just a month later, the couple went Instagram official — and since then, they’ve continued to pop up on each other’s pages.

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On Valentine’s Day, she even shared a sweet snap of Ramirez holding a card that read, “Will you be my Valentine?” while the two were at the airport.

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Source: MEGA Jessica Alba and Cash Warren called it quits in February 2025.

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Before her new romance, Alba was married to Cash Warren. The former couple tied the knot in 2008 before calling it quits in February 2025 after 16 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized last month. Warren has since moved on as well, recently stepping out with Hana Sun Doerr and Seanna Pereira. Still, he’s staying positive about Alba’s new relationship.

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"I'm happy for her," Warren stated in a video obtained by TMZ on July 30. "I don't know him, but he seems like a good guy."

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Source: MEGA Cash Warren is 'happy' for Jessica Alba amid her new relationship.