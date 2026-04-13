Make-Up Free Jessica Alba Flaunts Sultry Look With Lace Tank Top: Photos
April 13 2026, Published 10:19 a.m. ET
Jessica Alba is serving effortless glam — and fans can’t get enough.
The actress took to social media to share a series of sultry selfies, rocking a delicate ash blue lace tank top that perfectly highlighted her natural beauty.
With her hair styled in a slightly tousled, wet look and her makeup kept minimal, Alba leaned into a soft, “just got ready” vibe that felt relaxed yet undeniably chic.
Keeping things simple, she captioned the post, “Spirit Sunday vibes ✨🕊️💗✌🏽,” letting the photos speak for themselves.
In the snaps, Alba puckered her lips for the camera while showing off the light blue lace detailing of her top, adding a feminine and romantic touch to the look.
In another moment, she switched things up, sharing a makeup-free photo in an orange sweatshirt as her damp, messy hair fell naturally over her shoulders.
Naturally, fans flooded the comments section with praise.
“Absolutely beautiful,” one fan wrote.
Another added, “Legendary face card 😍😊.”
“May all beings be happy and free 🙏🏽,” a third mentioned.
Even her boyfriend, Danny Ramirez, couldn’t resist, gushing, “❤️❤️❤️.”
The Sin City star and the Top Gun: Maverick actor first sparked romance rumors in May 2025 after they were spotted sharing a kiss during a date in London. By July, the two were officially dating, and later enjoyed a romantic getaway to Miami in February.
Alba confirmed their relationship in October 2025 by posting photos from a beach trip in Australia. Just a month later, the couple went Instagram official — and since then, they’ve continued to pop up on each other’s pages.
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On Valentine’s Day, she even shared a sweet snap of Ramirez holding a card that read, “Will you be my Valentine?” while the two were at the airport.
Before her new romance, Alba was married to Cash Warren. The former couple tied the knot in 2008 before calling it quits in February 2025 after 16 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized last month.
Warren has since moved on as well, recently stepping out with Hana Sun Doerr and Seanna Pereira. Still, he’s staying positive about Alba’s new relationship.
"I'm happy for her," Warren stated in a video obtained by TMZ on July 30. "I don't know him, but he seems like a good guy."
Despite their split, the exes are staying focused on family.
"[They] both agreed to keep things separate for now," a source revealed to Us Weekly.
According to the insider, they are "on the same page" when it comes to introducing new partners to their kids, noting that "neither of them wants anything serious, so it's working right now."