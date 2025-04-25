or
Towel-Clad Jessica Alba Relaxes in the Sauna While 'Deep Healing' From Cash Warren Split: Photos

Jessica Alba took some much-needed time to focus on self-care following her divorce.

April 25 2025, Published 3:37 p.m. ET

Jessica Alba is living her best life as a single woman!

The actress, 43, stripped down and relaxed in the sauna, wearing nothing but a towel, on Thursday, April 24.

The mom-of-three kicked off her shoes and smiled on the sauna bench as her crutches rested on the wall. (She announced a mysterious injury just one week prior but has not divulged the details as to how she got hurt.)

The actress included her sultry sauna snapshot in an Instagram carousel with other self-care moments, such as relaxing in a bubble bath with blue eye masks and enjoying a nutritious yogurt bowl with granola and fruit. She also made time to read an inspirational book with the advice, "The courage with which you enter today will become the fate that you meet tomorrow."

Outside of solo hours, she celebrated her birthday early with a dinner party thrown by Scooter Braun and the rest of her "homies." The Fantastic Four actress was joined by Paris Hilton, Georgie Flores, Carlos Eric Lopez and more as she rang in a new year.

Alba sat pretty at the dinner table in a white bustier bodysuit and black jeans as her friends sang "Happy Birthday." A waiter placed what appeared to be a chocolate cake in front of her while she smiled at the sweet sentiment.

She paid tribute to her birthday with several musings about being a Taurus, reposted from inspirational Instagram accounts. One artwork read, "Mantras for Taurus season," which included, "I am aligned with the Earth below me and the sky above me." The film star also featured a "Taurus Profile" list that showed the astrological sign's fear, strength, wish, biggest challenge, superpower and more.

Alba captioned her Instagram photo dump, "Kicking off #Taurus season with all the things ± good friends, deep healing, fun celebrations, slow mornings, girls nights, belly laughs — what more could a girl ask for." She then proceeded to thank Braun for organizing her birthday party dinner.

Alba's elaborate festivities come off the heels of her split from Cash Warren, her husband of 16 years. The actress filed for divorce in February after the couple announced their separation the month before.

She wrote in an Instagram post, "I've been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years — both as an individual and in partnership with Cash. I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."

Alba — who shares daughters Honor, 16, and Haven, 13, as well as son Hayes, 7, with Warren — said she plans to continue to make her children her "highest priority."

