Jessica Alba Stuns as She Ditches Her Wedding Ring at FireAid Concert in First Public Outing Since Cash Warren Split
Jessica Alba seems to be enjoying the single life!
On Thursday, January 30, the actress, 43, looked stunning as she attended the FireAid Benefit Concert at the Intuit Dome in California in what marked her first public outing since announcing her split from estranged husband Cash Warren.
The brunette beauty — who shares kids Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and Hayes, 7, with the movie producer, 46 — was notably not wearing her wedding ring at the fundraising event, which included performances by Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder and Lil Baby.
The Trigger Warning star opted for a casual but elevated look for her night out on the town by donning a black blouse, wide-leg jeans and a long black coat. The celeb accessorized with some silver jewelry and a black purse while wearing her gorgeous locks in bouncy curls.
Alba was all smiles at the event, which aimed to raise money for those who lost everything in the L.A. wildfires. Photographs from the night showed the mom-of-three posing alongside TV producer Desiree Gruber.
As OK! previously reported, news Alba and Warren had called it quits came on January 8, and the Honey lead later confirmed the split in a January 16 Instagram upload.
"I've been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years — both as an individual and in partnership with Cash,” she penned at the time.
“I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals,” she added. "We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Alba and Warren met on the set of Fantastic Four in 2004 and tied the knot in 2008.
Though the breakup has likely been difficult for Alba, a source recently revealed she’s been connecting with pal Jessica Simpson, who is going through a separation from husband Eric Johnson.
“It’s a very sad and hard time for both of them right now as they grapple with everything so having each other to lean on has been something of a saving grace,” the insider shared. “As you can imagine things have been rocky in both their marriages for a while, this isn’t something that’s suddenly come on for either of them, so they’ve needed friends to talk about this with.”
“Simpson has always looked up to Alba, she thinks she’s just amazing, so she really appreciated being able to go to her for advice,” the confidante said of the pop star — who shares kids Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdie, 5, with Johnson. “She’s still making her own mind up and making her own choices, but having Alba as a sounding board has been great. They live near each other so they can get together for walks and lunches and lately they’ve been having some fun sleepovers too.”