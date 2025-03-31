PHOTOS Jessica Alba Flaunts Toned Abs in Cheeky Bathing Suit After Split From Cash Warren Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram Jessica Alba showed off her lean physique on vacation following her split from Cash Warren.

Jessica Alba already has her summer body on lock. The actress, 43, showed off her toned abs on a sunny vacation alongside her son, Hayes, 7.

The Fantastic Four star stunned in a pink and orange zebra bikini as she lounged on the sand. She accessorized the look with a custom straw hat, featuring her initials, "JA," stitched on the top. Her ensemble was topped off with a pair of black shades, a stack of gold necklaces and small hoop earrings.

Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram Jessica Alba soaked in the sunshine with her son, Hayes.

The Honest Beauty founder is coming off the heels of another trip to Mexico with friends. She shared several social media posts from her vacation, whether relaxing in a red light sauna, tasting a local plantain cake or exploring the ruins. In one photo, Alba collapsed in the back of a car from exhaustion, using her denim jacket as a blanket.

Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram Jessica Alba split from Cash Warren in January after 16 years of marriage.

Alba left her friends to enjoy time outside with Hayes, who she shares with her estranged husband, Cash Warren. The couple split in January after over 20 years together and 16 years of marriage. They co-parent three children together: Hayes, Honor, 16, and Haven, 13. They officially filed for divorce in February, citing a shift in priorities as the cause for separation.

Source: MEGA Jessica Alba and Cash Warren met on the set of 'Fantastic Four' in 2004.

"I've been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years — both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," the Trigger Warning star wrote in a January 16 Instagram post. "I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals." She proceeded to share how she and Warren, 46, will move forward with love, kindness and respect and "will forever be family." They will continue to communicate when it comes to raising their children, and even came together in January to celebrate Hayes' 7th birthday.

Source: MEGA Jessica Alba took a trip to Mexico in March following her split from Cash Warren.