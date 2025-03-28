Jessica Alba Strips Down and Shows Off Her Enviable Abs During Sauna Session: Hot Photos
Jessica Alba is taking some much-needed time to unwind.
The actress, 43, showed off her toned abs during a sauna session in Mexico. In a March 26 Instagram post, Alba relaxed under red light, donned in a bikini and an eye mask.
In one slide of the carousel, Alba is pictured taking a mirror selfie in the door of the sauna, wearing a white robe with a water in her hand.
The Into the Blue actress was vacationing at the Four Seasons Hotel Mexico with her friends, including fellow actress Angelique Cabral, humanitarian Elsa Collins and photographer Carlos Eric Lopez.
Besides her spa day, she posted photos of her meal at Restaurante Contramar, which included "pescado a la talla," a red-and-green whole fish from Contramar in Mexico City. Alba also posed for a selfie with a plantain cake.
The Mexican-American film star shared snapshots exploring the city's culture, including pyramids, museums and murals. In one image, she's napping in the back of a car with sunglasses shielding her eyes as she uses her denim jacket as a blanket.
The Honest Beauty founder ended her 19-slide carousel with a collage. One side of the photo read, "Healing wounds as a child" with an image of a bandaid, while the other side said, "Healing wounds a grownup: Trip to Mexico."
She captioned the post, "Forever memories made - feeling connected and nourished. #CDMX might just be my new home away from home."
Alba's trip followed her divorce from Cash Warren in February after nearly 17 years of marriage. The former couple met on the set of Fantastic Four in 2004 and got married in 2008. They share kids Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and Hayes, 7.
Alba and Warren simply grew apart, and there is no ill will between the former couple. They are seeking joint custody of their children.
"I've been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years — both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," she wrote in a January Instagram post. "I'm proud of how we've grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."