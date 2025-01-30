Single Jessica Alba Flaunts Her Abs Following Split From Cash Warren: Watch
Jessica Alba is embracing that post-breakup glow!
The Honey star, fresh off her split from Cash Warren after 16 years of marriage, hit Instagram with a yoga session, rocking a sleek black sports bra and leggings. After wrapping up her workout, she faced the camera, flashed a thumbs-up and put her sculpted abs on full display.
“Morning flow 🧘🏽♀️🪷 #WellnessWednesday,” she captioned the post, set to Alina Baraz’s dreamy track “Electric” (featuring Khalid).
Of course, fans were all over it as they flooded the comments with love.
“Feeling you, girl… My Alina mix on Spotify saved me in 2024, and I’m feeling even more in 2025. Keep vibing, love,” one follower wrote.
Another chimed in, writing, “Nothing better than early morning yoga and sauna sessions!”
“Alba, girl, you are stunning doing anything! From workouts to red carpets, you’re just effortlessly gorgeous!” a third gushed.
A fourth joked, “Lol. Yeah, that’s one way to make a grown man cry.”
The post comes just weeks after reports surfaced on January 9 that Alba and Warren are over.
“The couple recently separated, and they're moving forward with divorce,” a source told TMZ.
- Jessica Alba Looks Gorgeous on Fun Girls' Trip to NYC With Daughter Honor, 16, After Split From Husband Cash Warren: Photos
- Jessica Alba Confirms Split From Cash Warren After 16 Years of Marriage, Says She's Been on a 'Journey of Self-Realization' for Years
- Jessica Alba Spotted Without Her Wedding Ring After Sparking Cash Warren Divorce Rumors
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Alba, 43, and Warren, 45, met in 2004 on the set of Fantastic Four, where she played Sue Storm and he worked as a director’s assistant. They tied the knot in May 2008 and share three kids: daughters Honor, 16, and Haven, 13, and son Hayes, 7.
That same week, the lifestyle mogul was spotted solo — and without her wedding ring — at a pre-Golden Globes party.
On January 16, Alba confirmed the news herself in a heartfelt Instagram post.
"I've been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years — both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," she wrote via Instagram. "I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."
She added, "We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time.”
Still, there’s no bad blood between them, according to an insider, as they’re staying "friends."
A source told the People: "No matter what's going on right now, it seems they will remain close. If they're filing for divorce, it's not because of some hateful drama. They still look happy together. Jess has mentioned over the years though that it's hard to keep the spark."