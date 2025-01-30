Single Jessica Alba Flaunts Her Abs Following Split From Cash Warren: Watch

Jessica Jessica Alba is glowing post-split as she showed off her toned abs in a sleek workout set via Instagram. is glowing post-split as she showed off her toned abs in a sleek workout via Instagram.

The Honey star, fresh off her split from Cash Warren after 16 years of marriage , hit Instagram with a yoga session, rocking a sleek black sports bra and leggings. After wrapping up her workout, she faced the camera, flashed a thumbs-up and put her sculpted abs on full display.

Jessica Alba posted a video of her doing yoga on Instagram.

“Morning flow 🧘🏽‍♀️🪷 #WellnessWednesday,” she captioned the post, set to Alina Baraz ’s dreamy track “Electric” (featuring Khalid ).

Of course, fans were all over it as they flooded the comments with love.

“Feeling you, girl… My Alina mix on Spotify saved me in 2024, and I’m feeling even more in 2025. Keep vibing, love,” one follower wrote.

Another chimed in, writing, “Nothing better than early morning yoga and sauna sessions!”

“Alba, girl, you are stunning doing anything! From workouts to red carpets, you’re just effortlessly gorgeous!” a third gushed.

A fourth joked, “Lol. Yeah, that’s one way to make a grown man cry.”