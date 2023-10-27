Jessica Biel Bombarded With Cruel Comments About Husband Justin Timberlake After Britney Spears Spills Secrets in New Memoir

Jessica Biel has turned off her Instagram comments after her page was flooded by hateful remarks about husband Justin Timberlake.

After the *NSYNC member disabled his Instagram comments on Thursday, October 26, due to the “hateful, disgusting things people were saying," the messages were redirected toward Biel. The recent wave of backlash came following the release of Britney Spears' memoir, which revealed details of her and Timberlake's former romance.