Jessica Biel Bombarded With Cruel Comments About Husband Justin Timberlake After Britney Spears Spills Secrets in New Memoir
Jessica Biel has turned off her Instagram comments after her page was flooded by hateful remarks about husband Justin Timberlake.
After the *NSYNC member disabled his Instagram comments on Thursday, October 26, due to the “hateful, disgusting things people were saying," the messages were redirected toward Biel. The recent wave of backlash came following the release of Britney Spears' memoir, which revealed details of her and Timberlake's former romance.
In the book, titled The Woman in Me, Spears accused Timberlake of cheating on her while they were together. She also divulged that she had an abortion while they were a couple.
In support of Spears, the “The Britney Army” began to bombard Timberlake’s Instagram with comments before moving on to Biel. Many attacked the actress for supposedly “dismissing” Spears’ traumas throughout her relationship with Timberlake.
Other negative comments included, “How can you still be married to a man who destroyed [their] ex-girlfriend’s psychological well-being?” and “I never understood what you saw in Justin.”
A third person added, “Why do you stay with him?” while a fourth said, “Your husband is 🗑️.”
Meanwhile, fans of the Candy star demanded people stop “harassing” Biel.
“You took the time to find her page and make this comment? How is any of this affecting you personally? Y’all are killing me!!” one user penned, while a second noted, “Omg stop attacking his wife!!! She didn’t do anything leave Jessica alone.”
As OK! previously reported, while Spears is celebrating the book’s success, Timberlake is apparently upset by how the “Toxic” singer's depiction of him.
"Justin is not at all happy about what has come out in this book," a source spilled.
- Britney Spears 'Was Comatose in Louisiana' After She Was Left 'Devastated' by Justin Timberlake Split
- Justin Timberlake Is 'Not Happy' About Britney Spears' Memoir — But He Doesn't Plan to Reach Out to Her
- Jessica Biel Supports Husband Justin Timberlake Following Public Apology To Britney Spears & Janet Jackson
While the pop princess, 41, claimed to be telling the story "from her point of view," the father-of-two, 42, is simply "not OK with it."
Despite this, Timberlake "has not reached out to Britney at all about any of this, and he is not going to because there is nothing he can say to her."
The insider also alleged that even if he spoke to Spears, she would not be very receptive.
"Doing this book has given Britney life, and she really doesn’t care who is offended by anything in it because it is what happened," the source said. "She was there and lived through it. No one can say anything. She has got this all out of her and is moving on now."
One tidbit about their relationship that shocked many readers was Spears’ confession about having an abortion while she was in a relationship with Timberlake.
"I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day," she recalled in her memoir. "This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young," she noted. "I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father."