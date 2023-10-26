Sam Asghari Reacts to Britney Spears Calling Him a 'Gift From God' in Her Bombshell Tell-All Memoir
No bad blood here? Sam Asghari reacted to ex Britney Spears calling him a "gift from God" in her new bombshell tell-all memoir, The Woman in Me, which released on Tuesday, October 24.
“That made me smile, to be honest,” the actor, who split from the pop star, 41, in August, told a paparazzo one day after the book came out. “I’m freakin’ proud of her, and I hope she takes over the world.”
Since the fitness guru, 29, filed for divorce from Spears in August, she didn't edit her book to fit their split into the story, which is why she had nothing but good things to say about him.
She also recalled meeting him in October 2016 on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video.
“I knew I wanted him in my life immediately,” the "Toxic" songstress said. “The chemistry with us in the beginning was insane. We couldn’t keep our hands off each other.”
“I have an appreciation for how stable he is. I love that he doesn’t even drink," she added.
The former pair dated for almost six years before they got married in June 2022, however, 14 months later, they called it quits.
Asghari later spoke out about the situation, explaining: "After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always."
He continued, "S--- happens. Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including the media to be kind and thoughtful."
For her part, the blonde beauty took to Instagram to share how she was feeling after her broken marriage was made public.
"As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!" the book author captioned an Instagram post on Saturday, August 19.
"I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!! If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!" she continued.